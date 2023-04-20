The Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449911/?utm_source=GNW

Cold sores and oral herpes are frequently linked to HSV-1. Therefore, oral intercourse can potentially result in genital herpes. HSV-2 typically causes genital herpes and can also transmit oral herpes during oral intercourse. Both forms of herpes are extremely contagious and can be spread by touching an infected person’s saliva or genital secretions.



Herpes severity and frequency are decreased by antiviral drugs like acyclovir, which prevent virus reproduction. The other medications, such as famciclovir and valacyclovir, suppress viral DNA synthesis, stopping the virus from reproducing and generating symptoms. There are many different formulations of these drugs, including topical ointments and oral pills. Since there is presently no effective treatment for HSV infection, the current therapies mainly aim to manage symptoms and lessen the frequency and intensity of outbreaks. However, because of the substantial medical need, this has created in the market for HSV therapies, new medicines are being developed, and there is a rising need for efficient treatments.



Although oral herpes is typically asymptomatic, it can occasionally cause painful blisters or ulcers in or around the mouth. In addition, before sores develop, infected people frequently feel a tingling, burning, or itchy feeling around their mouth. The frequency of these recurrences varies from individual to individual.



Many times, the moderate or asymptomatic symptoms of genital herpes can go unnoticed. One or more anal or genital ulcers or blisters are present when symptoms of genital herpes first appear. Fever, bodily aches, and enlarged lymph nodes are additional signs of a fresh infection. Symptoms can return after the first episode, though they can be quite severe. HSV-1-induced genital herpes seldom recurs in most cases. Recurrent symptoms of HSV-2 are typical. Recurrences, nevertheless, typically don’t last as long as the initial episode and become milder over time.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Herpes simplex virus infections, which exhibited a moderate development throughout the pandemic, were among the viral infections brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the necessity of antiviral medications and the requirement for early diagnosis and treatment. Consequently, the demand for treating the herpes simplex virus increased somewhat during the pandemic. Additionally, telemedicine became more widely used, making it simpler for patients to get treatment for herpes infections due to the pandemic’s restrictions on transportation and social isolation. The market for herpes simplex virus treatment benefited as a result. Therefore, the market will rise from the pandemic-influenced negative growth and continue to rise in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing prevalence of herpes simplex virus infections



As patients look for ways to control their symptoms and lower the risk of transmission, there is a rising demand for HSV therapies as awareness of the value of sexual health grows. Also, healthcare services, like HSV treatment, are now more available due to increases in healthcare spending in developing nations. This has improved healthcare access and raised the demand for HSV treatments. Therefore the rising prevalence of HSV infection is propelling the demand for treatment and medication, which in turn is boosting the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market.



Rising development of HSV testing and medications



Numerous awareness programs have aided in increasing the knowledge about the disease as well as the availability of treatment methods, which in turn has facilitated the uptake of diagnosis and treatment. As herpes infections become more widely known, more individuals are coming forward and getting therapy, which increases the demand for efficient treatments in industrialized nations. Moreover, the increasing availability of common herpes medications in underdeveloped and developing nations has prompted market participants to provide more advanced medication in these regions. Hence, all these factors are propelling the development of the market in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factors



Prevalent side effects of most used herpes medications



The administration of suppressive acyclovir treatments has caused the establishment of acyclovir-resistant HSV strains. This is a problem because the second-line anti-herpes medications, cidofovir and foscarnet, are comparatively more toxic than acyclovir. One report in the literature describes the emergence of acyclovir-resistant HSV in a baby receiving long-term suppressive acyclovir treatment. In addition, a 10-day-old baby with acyclovir-resistant HSV in the larynx is described in another study. Therefore, the side effects of long-term usage of herpes medication may hamper the market’s growth in the coming years.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the herpes simplex virus treatment market is categorized into herpes simplex virus-1 infection and herpes simplex virus-2 infection. The herpes simplex virus-2 infection segment procured a considerable growth rate in the herpes simplex virus treatment market in 2021. The rise in cases of HSV-2 infection can be ascribed to an elevated risk of HSV-2 reinfection in individuals with a previous HSV-1 infection. Therefore, appropriate and prompt therapy is crucial because the infection can pass from the mother to the fetus. In addition, businesses are creating novel treatments. Therefore, the segment will grow throughout the forecast period due to increased research into the disease and its rising prevalence.



Drug Type Outlook



On the basis of drug type, the herpes simplex virus treatment market is divided into acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir. The valacyclovir segment acquired the largest revenue share in the herpes simplex virus treatment market in 2021. HSV infections are becoming more widely known, and patients are acting more proactively by pursuing early treatment, which is why the segment is expanding. Additionally, valacyclovir is used more frequently because of its superior safety rating. The affordability, accessibility, and efficacy of valacyclovir in preventing the herpes virus from replicating in the body and thereby assisting in managing an outbreak’s symptoms also increase its demand.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the herpes simplex virus treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug store & retail pharmacies, and online providers. The drug store and retail pharmacies segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the herpes simplex virus treatment market in 2021. Drug shops and retail pharmacies offering a range of drugs and treatments for HSV infections, including antiviral drugs, are credited with the segment’s growth. The growing usage of these pharmacies is owed to the simple availability of over-the-counter medications for treating HSV.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the herpes simplex virus treatment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the herpes simplex virus treatment market in 2021. Numerous influential companies and improvements in the region’s herpes simplex virus treatment manufacturing technology are the main market drivers in the region. Additionally, a strong healthcare system, high purchasing power, as well as rising acyclovir use for treating herpes simplex virus infection are anticipated to fuel market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Novartis AG, Viatris, Inc., and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.



