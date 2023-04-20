The Global Industrial Dust Collector Market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Dust Collector Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Bag Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449907/?utm_source=GNW

Dust collecting systems that effectively regulate, minimize, and remove potentially dangerous gases and particulate matter (PM) from emissions from a production process or the environment and air around the manufacturing facility are essential to production and manufacturing.



The apparatus is specially made to clean and filter dangerous dust and fine particle contaminant matter introduced into the workplace or atmosphere to preserve and enhance air quality. Depending on the industry, different pollutants may exist. Hence, the extraction technique needed for each business is peculiar to the designs of industrial dust collectors. In essence, industrial dust collector systems work by drawing in dust with other airborne particles, directing them through a screen that separates and retains them, and then discharging the cleansed air back into the workplace or the area surrounding the workspace.



Each design application aims to filter, segregate, and trap dust and other particulate matter while releasing clean air. An air blower, a dust filter, a mechanism for cleaning the filter, a dust container, and a dust removal system are the basic parts of a dust collector. Inertial separators, wet scrubbers, cartridge collectors, fabric filter baghouses, and electrostatic precipitators are the five most typical forms of dust collection equipment.



Worker health risks, equipment damage, and environmental harm can all result from industrial activities that produce dust or other airborne particles. This is particularly crucial for sectors like mining, metallurgy, and chemical processing that produce considerable dust or airborne particles. Moreover, the industrial dust collector market offers major players opportunities for expansion due to ongoing product advancements from various key competitors in the dust collector industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Large manufacturing nations, including the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and China, were formerly driving the market. The coronavirus outbreak, however, put a stop to this demand. In order to respond to urgent problems and develop new operational plans once the number of COVID-19-infected cases started to fall, manufacturers of industrial dust collectors needed to protect their employees, operations, and supply chains. However, the incidence of infections dropped since the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced. Therefore, beginning in 2023, the market will be more established, and there will be a rise in demand for industrial dust collectors.



Market Growth Factors



Rapidly growing industrialization owing to numerous factors



Industrialization refers to moving a country or region’s economy away from a reliance on agriculture and towards one driven by industry. This transition’s key element is the use of automated mass manufacturing techniques. Robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence technical development levels can impact a region’s type and degree of industrialization. It can further be affected by the size and development possibilities of local and international markets. The higher demand for numerous products and the increasing urbanization in many regions remain the significant factor behind the increasing industrialization. This will further propel the requirement for dust collection systems, generating numerous growth opportunities for the industrial dust collector market.



Introduction of technological developments



The high demand from various industries is expected to fuel the introduction of the latest technological advancements in industrial dust collector systems. Manufacturers of industrial dust collectors are concentrating on upgrades and innovations like real-time diagnostics, turboelectric as well as charge induction particulate intelligent controls, and sensing technologies for maintenance scheduling, process control, legal compliance, and improved output efficiency. As a result, producers are also emphasizing industrial dust extraction as well as removal technologies.



Market Restraining Factors



Easy availability of subpar-quality industrial duct collector systems



Filtering the air is useless if some of it escapes through a door not properly installed. Furthermore, manual gauges can become clogged and broken. The filter differential pressure serves as a gauge for how well the filtration system is working. An effective pressure regulating system can improve bag performance. Hence, the inefficiencies of subpar quality and wrongly fixed dust collectors remain insufficient in cleaning the surrounding plants. The easy availability of such subpar products is the primary factor hampering the market’s growth.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the industrial dust collector market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverages, textiles, and others. The food and beverages segment garnered the highest revenue share in the industrial dust collector market in 2021. To preserve hygiene, the food and beverage industry has adopted dust collectors. The increasing concern among consumers is driving this growth. The rising demand for packaged food also fuels the market’s demand. The hygienic and regulatory requirements for food and agricultural goods create considerable market prospects for industrial dust collectors.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the industrial dust collector market is divided into dry and wet. The dry segment acquired the largest revenue share in the industrial dust collector market in 2021. The segment is growing as dry dust collectors are the most typical machinery used to remove dust from industrial settings. Dry-type dust collectors are being installed due to new industry regulations that aim to enhance working conditions in considerably unhealthy industries like mining and other industries. Also, several of the industry’s top dust collector manufacturers are introducing cutting-edge innovations to the market to benefit their workers.



Bag Type Outlook



Based on Bag type, the industrial dust collector market is segmented into woven and non-woven. The woven segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the industrial dust collector market in 2021. Growth of the segment is owed to the high efficiency of these media. Woven media is widely used in the production of dust collector cartridges. The surface area of filtration of these cartridges, which are typically cylindrical, can be increased by pleating them. The tube sheet of a dust collector can also have filter sleeves arranged around it composed of woven media. These sleeves’ function is to gather microscopic particles that could pass beyond the dust collector.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the industrial dust collector market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the industrial dust collector market in 2021. In North America, there are several producers of industrial dust collectors, ranging from large multinational enterprises to tiny, niche businesses. Industrial dust collectors from these businesses are available in various styles, including cartridge dust collectors, baghouse dust collectors, wet scrubbers, and cyclone dust collectors. The increased government legislation for pollution control will likely spur growth in North America.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; American Air Filter Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation and Atlas Copco AB are the forerunners in the Industrial Dust Collector Market. Companies such as FLSmidth & Co. A/S, CECO Environmental Corp, Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Industrial Dust Collector Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include CECO Environmental Corp, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Thermax Limited, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd., American Air Filter Company, Inc., and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Industrial Dust Collector Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:



Feb-2020: FLSmidth joined hands with VICEM, the leading cement producer in Vietnam. The collaboration is aimed at decreasing the emission of particulate matter, CO2, NOX, and SO2, to prevent air, soil, and water pollution from waste burning and landfills.



Product Launch and Product Expansion:



Apr-2022: Parker Hannifin revealed BHA Wicked high-temp pleated filter. The new product features a large dropout area, increased filtration area, and reduced air-to-cloth ratio. The BHA Wicked high-temp pleated filter operates at 500 degrees F, eliminating the need for cages.



Oct-2021: Atlas Copco released New UD+, DD+/PD+, DDp+/PDp+, and QD+ Filtration Range Featuring inPASS Technology. The new filtration range uses inPASS™ technology to reduce costs and simplify maintenance. The launch of the UD+, DD+/PD+, DDp+/PDp+, and QD+ filter range allows customers to choose from a broad range of filters according to their specific air quality requirements.



Aug-2020: American Air Filter Company, Inc. revealed AstroPure 500, an Industrial-Grade Air Purifier. The new AstroPure 500 features a 3-stage air filtration with UV light and can be used in healthcare and commercial facilities as an infection control system.



Apr-2020: Thermax revealed pulsing system to enhance bag filter performance. The pulsing system removes dust from bags at low pressures which results in effective control of bag filter DP and ensures higher bag life.



Feb-2020: Parker Hannifin unveiled ProTura SB Nano Pleated Filters, a dust collection filter. The ProTura SB Nano Pleated Filters feature the most advanced nanofiber filtration technology and is a 100% synthetic base media with a proprietary nanofiber layer applied to the collection surface. Through this launch, the company aimed to deliver superior, quality products that improve our customer’s baghouse performance.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2022: FLSmidth completed the acquisition of TK Mining, a mining technology and service provider. The acquisition would expand the global footprint of the company and extend its customer relationship with the complementary product offering.



Jun-2022: CECO Environmental took over Western Air Ducts Ltd., a ductwork solutions provider. The acquisition expands the company’s dust collector portfolio and provides significant opportunities for growth and global product introductions.



Mar-2022: Atlas Copco signed an agreement to acquire Wangen GmbH, a provider of high-quality displacement pumps for industrial applications. The acquisition would enable the company to expand its portfolio and growth in new industrial pump segments.



Jun-2021: Atlas Copco took over Arpuma, vacuum systems, and solutions provider. The acquisition would enable the company to expand its systems and solutions business within the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Dry



• Wet



By Bag Type



• Non-woven



• Woven



By End User



• Food & Beverages



• Chemicals



• Pharmaceuticals



• Textiles



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• CECO Environmental Corp



• FLSmidth & Co. A/S



• Thermax Limited



• Parker-Hannifin Corporation



• Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.



• Donaldson Company, Inc.



• Atlas Copco AB



• Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd.



• American Air Filter Company, Inc.



• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449907/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________