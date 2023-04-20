SEIU Local 2 – Strike / Ratification Vote set for Woodbine and Mohawk Racetracks

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strike / ratification vote meetings for workers at Woodbine and Mohawk Racetracks have been scheduled for Sunday April 23 and Monday 24th.



Contract negotiations with Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG), which owns and operates both racetracks, and the Service Employees International Union Local 2, who represent racetrack employees, have been ongoing since January and are set to conclude today.

If a settlement is reached, the scheduled Union meetings will be for a ratification vote. If a Tentative Agreement is not reached, negotiations will be at an impasse and a strike vote will take place instead.

“It’s important for us to get wage increases that keep up with the rising cost of living,” said Carol Tulloch-Eccelston, the Union Chief Steward. “However, the employer doesn’t seem to agree. What they’ve offered so far isn’t close to the inflation rate.” Tulloch-Eccelston works in the Woodbine Maintenance Department and has 21 years of service.

In addition to offering raises that will have workers fall behind, WEG is also threatening to limit their long-term disability benefits.

SEIU represents start-gate workers (the individuals who load horses into the starting gate for races), maintenance, janitorial and security personnel.

Time and location details for these member-only meetings can be found at here.

“Prices have skyrocketed since we last negotiated a contract,” said Tulloch-Eccelston. “I’d like to know how much Woodbine executives get paid, while we’re here struggling to stay afloat.” WEG executives’ compensation is not publicly available, even though the horseracing industry receives funding from the provincial government.

For more information Contact Ted Mansell

905-941-1229

tmansell@seiulocal2.ca