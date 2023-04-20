The Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 23.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intent-based Networking Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449903/?utm_source=GNW

It is a pragmatic approach to networking where programming and specific APIs help structure, organize and plan crucial changes to the current system while enhancing accessibility and nimbleness.



The growing interest in network infrastructure management and process automation among businesses is driving the growth of the intent-based networking (IBN) market. IBN’s agility and availability cut the quantity and length of outages in half, stimulating the market. Opportunities in the industry are anticipated as small- and medium-sized enterprises increase their need for IBN programming. IBN can eliminate human mistakes from business network settings, resulting in market expansion.



With the use of networking technology IBN, the IT infrastructure can be configured in accordance with a network administrator’s service request based on corporate intent. It continuously offers crucial network insights and modifies the hardware configuration to ensure the intention is achieved. By doing this, networking shifts from being device-centric to being business-centric. Intent-based networking (IBN) combines IT automation’s strength with ML’s analytics to increase the IT network’s adaptability in every way. IBN is a self-driving networking system.



Nowadays, most networks are managed manually, with administrators writing scripts that specify all the steps needed to complete a given task via a command line interface (CLI). Contrarily, with intent-based networking, different devices automatically comprehend intent without requiring engineers to individually modify each one.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to a short halt in the manufacturing process and supply chain, COVID-19’s effects on this market were only transitory. As a result, supply chains, production, and demand for IBN steadily rose once the situation improved after the pandemic. Additionally, the COVID-19 lockdown encouraged businesses to consider more sophisticated IBN tools to boost productivity. As a result, intent-based networking solutions became more necessary than ever, which promoted future industry advancement. It also increased demand for SaaS- and cloud-based services. Therefore, despite the short-term negative impact of the pandemic, it had an overall positive impact on the market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising use of connected devices and cloud based environments



The abundance of cloud services that supplement conventional enterprise data centers has made flow patterns of network traffic more complex. Many businesses are seeking ways to make their networks more cloud-platform compatible. Network automation solutions are becoming more necessary due to the growing network traffic since they improve network management and provide full network visibility throughout all environments. Therefore, as the number of connected devices and cloud-based environments expands, they create a demand for IBN tools, ensuring the market’s expansion.



Increasing use of IBN owing to its advantages



Networking activities can be safe and secure for organizations. Besides that, network downtime is a major problem for many firms. Any public network may have additional downtime. However, there is less downtime with intent-based networking because of tailored networks. Intent-based networking is more in demand as a result of the requirement to boost productivity and decrease network downtime. As a result of the numerous benefits offered by the IBN tools, more companies are willing to implement IBN in their workflows. Hence, the intent-based networking (IBN) market will grow rapidly in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factors



Network administrators’ lack of knowledge



Many businesses, particularly SMEs, lack the necessary experienced personnel to operate the network infrastructure. So, a barrier to expanding the intent-based networking (IBN) market is the lack of knowledge among network administrators regarding how to differentiate between specific network automation solutions. Additionally, market growth is constrained by the high cost of upgrading an enterprise’s network from conventional systems to IBN infrastructure. Hence, all these factors are affecting the demand for IBN tools adversely and thus hamper the growth of the market.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the intent-based networking (IBN) market is categorized into solution and service. The solution segment garnered the highest revenue share in the intent-based networking (IBN) market in 2021. The market for intent-based networking (IBN) is solution-driven. Because they allow businesses to use the Graphical User Interface (GUI) for improving and automating the network configuration process, IBN solutions are crucial in decreasing the complexity of networks. IBN automation is being pushed for two reasons: the intense desire to develop a novel and highly tailored customer experience and the need to redesign business models by utilizing cutting-edge algorithms, GUIs, and network transparency to increase network efficiency.



Deployment Type Outlook



On the basis of deployment type, the intent-based networking (IBN) market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the intent-based networking (IBN) market in 2021. On-premises IBN tools are expected to witness rising demand because of their simplicity of deployment. Furthermore, companies that manage networks through old techniques find it difficult to compete with quick-thinking rivals due to digital transformation. As a result, the desire for on-premise deployment of IBN solutions has increased and strengthened the safeguards of networking components in enterprises, which is anticipated to support segment’s growth.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on organization size, the intent-based networking (IBN) market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment procured the highest revenue share in the intent-based networking (IBN) market in 2021. Intent-based networking and related services are being heavily invested in by large businesses, which have the financial money to do so to effectively manage their subscriber base. The proliferation of smart devices in major companies is the main factor controlling the segment’s growth. Large enterprises implement IBN solutions and services to manage and integrate these devices.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of vertical, the intent-based networking (IBN) market is fragmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, and others. The BFSI segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the intent-based networking (IBN) market in 2021. The BFSI segment is anticipated to grow quickly in the coming years as more financial institutions adopt cutting-edge IBN solutions to hasten the rollout of their digital services and customer-centric business models to improve personalized banking experiences. In addition, since it increases its exposure to various consumers and commercial prospects, IBN solutions can help the BFSI sector offer innovative products to all branch locations.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the intent-based networking (IBN) market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region procured the maximum revenue share in the intent-based networking (IBN) market in 2021. Because of its prospective advantages in technological improvements and its status as a developed region, the regional intent-based networking (IBN) market is anticipated to provide manufacturers with the greatest potential for financial success. Much of the growth is owed to the dominance of North American IBN solutions as well as service providers in the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market. Companies such as Nokia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited are some of the key innovators in Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Hewlett-Packard enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.), Nokia Corporation, Wipro Limited, Gluware, Inc., Forward Networks, Inc. and NetBrain Technologies, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:



Nov-2022: Juniper Networks formed a partnership with PT IndoInternetTbk (Indonet), a digital infrastructure provider, to modernize, automate, and facilitate the expansion of the network infrastructure of PT IndoInternetTbk across Indonesia.



Jul-2021: IBM teamed up with Turnium Technology Group, a leading SD-WAN vendor serving cloud. Through this collaboration, Turnium Technology Group would onboard its cloud-native SD-WAN edge solution to the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. Additionally, this onboarding would allow Turnium to assist service providers and companies in the adoption, management, and accessibility of Edge computing applications in private and secured networks across the world by utilizing the public or private cloud, on-premises, or edge environment according to their desire.



Jun-2021: Cisco came into partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom operator. Through the partnership, Cisco aimed to automate and simplify its network to support 4G and, in the future, 5G use cases, and provide the best quality experience to its retail & enterprise customers, and users.



Nov-2020: Wipro Limited formed a partnership with Olympus, a manufacturer of optics and reprography products, to provide Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) transformation services to Olympus by leveraging Cisco technology. Through this partnership, the company aimed to provide customers like Olympus for optimizing their application experiences, secure their connectivity to multiple clouds, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.



Nov-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise partnered with Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. The partnership aims to provide its portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure solutions as a service.



Apr-2020: Nokia entered into a five-year networking infrastructure and big data analytics agreement with Central China, a leading real estate group. Following this agreement, Nokia would deliver a wide line of solutions allowing Central China to develop state-of-the-art developments that utilizes POL, 5G connectivity, and home Wi-Fi for improved leisure, business, and quality of life.



Product Launch and Product Expansion:



Mar-2023: NetBrain Technologies, Inc, launched Problem Diagnosis Automation System (PDAS) powered by its patented Network Intent technologies. The new PDA System enables operations to define network intent without having to write a single line of code. By integrating ITSM systems with it, the PDA System responds to service incidents as they occur, reducing overall MTTR and eliminating diagnostic tedium.



Nov-2022: Gluware, Inc. revealed Gluware 5, which includes Gluware API modeling, Topology, and Gluware Service Connector features with enhanced Gluware Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities. The new Gluware 5 would enable the users to use hyper-automation and overcome the complexity of modern networks to improve operational efficiency, business services, and digital transformation.



Mar-2022: Nokia launched Adaptive Cloud Networking, a cloud-native solution. The Adaptive Cloud Networking solution addresses the unpredictable needs of the 5G era by supercharging a service provider’s data center fabric and expanding its procedures to the edge clouds. The launch is aimed at offering service providers to reinforce their vital role in the 5G digital network value chain.



May-2021: Juniper Networks, Inc. released updates to its Apstra 4.0 software. The new Apstra 4.0 features connectivity templates for managing connections to attached systems and Enterprise SONiC integrations. The new capabilities of Apstra 4.0 would enable network operations teams to be effective in deployment and integration and bring cloud-like operations to the data center.



Apr-2021: NetBrain Technologies Inc unveiled NetBrain v10.0, representing a breakthrough in end-to-end network automation for ensuring network and application uptime. The NetBrain v10.0 offers no-code/low-code automation, advanced multi-cloud network support, enhanced incident collaboration, and intent-based automation at scale, for any network. The launch is aimed at making root cause diagnosis and ticket resolution easier and more accessible regardless of the network - traditional, SDN, public cloud, or hybrid.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2021: IBM acquired ReaQta, an endpoint detection and response provider. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its cybersecurity threat detection and response capabilities by leveraging the endpoint security solutions of ReaQta.



Jun-2021: IBM took over Turbonomic, an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider. This acquisition aimed to enable IBM to become the only company providing a one-stop shop of AI-powered automation capabilities, all built on Red Hat OpenShift to run anywhere.



Jun-2021: Cisco Systems acquired Kenna Security, a software-as-a-service Vulnerability and Risk Intelligence platform. Integrating Kenna’s vulnerability management platform with Cisco’s SecureX platform’s market-leading detection and response capabilities would enable customers the ability to discover and prioritize an organization’s assets with a centralized, contextual view. Furthermore, this would accelerate and simplify response with orchestration and reduce friction associated with compliance efforts.



May-2021: Cisco took over Sedona Systems, a technology company that offers a leading multi-vendor, cross-domain network controller. The acquired company would add strong talent to Cisco that would continue to enhance optical capabilities for the Mass-scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) & improve Cisco’s network automation Crosswork portfolio.



Apr-2021: Wipro entered into an agreement to acquire Ampion, an Australia-located provider of cyber security, quality engineering services, and DevOps. This acquisition aimed to bring scale and market flexibility and speed to respond to the increasing demands of customers.



Feb-2021: Cisco Systems, Inc. took over IMImobile PLC, a leading global provider of cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical interactions at scale. Through this acquisition, by integrating IMImobile’s solution with Webex Contact Center, Cisco would be able to deliver a Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) offer



Jan-2021: Juniper Networks took over Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking. With this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its strategy of providing the best-in-class experience-led offerings for the data center in each customer segment.



Sep-2020: Hewlett Packard took over Silver Peak, a leader in SD-WAN. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Silver Peak into its subsidiary, Aruba, in order to strengthen Aruba ESP. In addition, it would also facilitate the advancement of enterprise cloud transformation via a complete edge-to-cloud networking solution.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2022: NetBrain Technologies, Inc, expanded its footprints by opening new office in Hyderabad, India. The expansion would enable the company to access amazing talent, improve customer support capabilities, and support our follow-the-sun strategy.



