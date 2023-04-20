The Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market size is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Concentration, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449895/?utm_source=GNW

Although it is mostly employed in the production of packaged dairy products, it is a vital component in protein supplements, newborn nutrition, and functional foods. As a result, buyer interest in the market for milk protein concentrate has remained constant.



The expansion of the market for milk protein concentrate can be ascribed to the rising demand for nutritional foods. In addition, consumers are adopting healthier lifestyles and diets and boosting their protein intake through protein supplements due to a greater awareness of health and nutritious food products, hence supporting market growth. In addition, a busy lifestyle and an increase in women’s labor force involvement have redirected parents’ attention to the nutritional needs of their infants, which are satisfied by infant formula.



Therefore, milk protein concentrate is one of the primary components of infant formula, which will likely continue to fuel future demand for dairy protein. The market is anticipated to expand due to the growing desire for nutritional dietary supplements in nations like India, South Korea, Japan, and others, in addition to increased awareness of milk protein concentrate.



In addition, the average disposable income of the region’s population and government investments and money in the food & beverage industry is increasing. Furthermore, according to several organizations, chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer kill millions annually in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the expanding senior population has increased the demand for age-appropriate food alternatives with better nutritional value in order to keep their general health, resulting in a rise in the demand for milk protein concentrate food products in their diet.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The food supply chain is more vulnerable to the coronavirus’s transmission because of the wide range of activities involved, including manufacturing, post-harvest storage, packing, and distribution. Nonetheless, the demand for nutritious and healthful products has grown due to their positive effects on health. Several academics and producers of dietary supplements are pleading with governments to raise public awareness of the consumption of dietary beverages. To improve the flavor & spur business growth, manufacturers provide various healthy beverages. The market for milk protein concentrate is being greatly impacted by this.



Market Growth Factors



Rising demand for nutritious food



Individuals in rich nations desire nutrient-dense meals. This requires the utilization of milk concentrates. Increasing demand for these items is also a driving driver in the milk protein concentrate. Its expansion is driven by rising customer demand for goods supplemented with milk-based proteins. As the demand for nutritious foods containing milk concentrates develops, producers of milk protein concentrate components are investing heavily in research and development. The objective is to produce a new wave of milk protein concentrates with an enhanced flavor and nutritional profile. These elements are predicted to support market expansion in the upcoming years.



Rising demand for infant formula ramping up sales



Human milk contains abundant physiologically active components that contribute to general health in the short and long term. Most of the constituents of human milk are proteins, including lactoferrin, -lactalbumin, osteopontin, and various other membrane proteins of fat milk globules. Manufacturers of infant formula must pay close attention to the amino acid content of the protein formula, as the serum concentrations of critical amino acids must not drop below those of breast milk. With the increased demand for infant formula, the market is estimated to witness an upsurge in growth.



Market Restraining factors



Veganism is an emerging trend across the globe



An increasing number of consumers are migrating towards vegan and vegetarian products, leading to a decline in demand for milk d related products, which has become one of the industry’s greatest issues. People are inclined to purchase products labeled "humane-certified," "cage-free," or similar phrases because social platforms have raised awareness about animal cruelty. Customers choose animal-safe items and discard animal-derived or animal-based goods. In addition, as milk from cows is commonly utilized to produce milk protein concentrate products, its use is anticipated to fall. Thus, the market may have a negative impact on veganism as a trend across the globe.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the milk protein concentrate market is segmented into packaged products, nutritional products, infant formula and others. In 2021, the packaged products segment held the highest revenue share in the milk protein concentrate market. The expansion of this market segment is attributable to customers’ growing preference for packaged food over prepared cuisine. This segment’s growth in the milk protein concentrate market could be attributed to the growing preference of consumers for packaged foods over homemade cuisine.



Concentration Outlook



On the basis of concentration, the milk protein concentrate market is divided into low, medium and high. The medium segment garnered a significant revenue share in the milk protein concentrate market in 2021. This segment’s expansion can be ascribed to the growing demand for protein-rich foods among the world’s population. MPCs offer a variety of functional features, including solubility, emulsification, foaming, and water binding, because they retain a high proportion of their native states. Therefore, MPCs with a medium concentration are often employed in applications involving sports or nutritional beverages, medicinal foods, enteral formulae, and protein bars.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the milk protein concentrate market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the milk protein concentrate market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. The increase can be ascribed to the region’s growing population, resulting in increased consumption. With the expansion of the sports industry in the region, increased demand for sports or nutritional supplements is projected to stimulate the market’s expansion. Consumers’ increasing interest in health and fitness is driving the regional expansion of the sector.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Schreiber Foods, Inc., Saputo, Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Lactalis Group, Agri-Mark, Inc. (Cabot Creamery Cooperative), Arla Foods, Inc., Kerry Group PLC and FIT.



