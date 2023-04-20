The Global Noise Mitigation System Market size is expected to reach $46.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Noise Mitigation System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449889/?utm_source=GNW

The two most common contributors to environmental noise are aircraft and roadways.



In addition, social activities may produce noise levels that frequently harm the health of people living in or occupying outdoor and indoor places close to entertainment venues that use amplified sounds and music, which poses significant difficulties for efficient noise mitigation strategies. Several methods have been created to reduce interior sound levels, supported by regional construction rules. The layout of party walls, exterior walls, floor, and ceiling assemblies, as well as a variety of specialized methods for dampening reverberation from rooms like auditoriums, entertainment & social venues, and audio recording rooms, are a few of these techniques.



Constructing sound barriers and using sound-absorbing liners or shells for interior spaces are two strategies that heavily rely on material science applications. Industrial noise management is a subcategory of interior architectural noise control, focusing on particular strategies for sound segregation from industrial equipment and workers’ safety at their workstations.



Airplanes employ active noise control devices to get rid of extraneous noise. Active noise can be reduced by designing sound-specific airplane cabins. Vibration control devices can be used to lessen internal plane vibrations. Active noise mitigation technologies make the journey more comfortable for the passengers.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the height of the COVID-19 crisis, there was a steep drop in the demand for noise mitigation equipment. Furthermore, since the majority of nations-imposed lockdowns, most construction, as well as industrial activities, came to a halt. As a result, the market’s overall sales levels decreased, resulting in losses for producers worldwide. But, as a result of the aggressive actions taken by the government, the situation began to gradually return to normal in 2021. In the meantime, the most prominent manufacturers tried to compensate for their damages by expanding their product offerings and developing novel approaches. Therefore, the pandemic had a negative impact on the noise mitigation system market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing implementation of noise mitigation systems across various sectors



In the past few years, the healthcare sector has emerged as one of the primary adopting industries as it has a considerable requirement for noise mitigation solutions as well. The World Health Organization (WHO) has regularly encouraged countries to reduce noise pollution near hospitals to avoid upsetting patients. Additionally, marine life and wildlife are also affected by loud noise. When living creatures depend more on noise for their migration, there is a disruption in their life cycle. Consequently, the mining, metals, and oil and gas industries are implementing noise abatement techniques. This supports the growth of the regional market.



Rising demand from expanding manufacturing industry



The expansion of the manufacturing industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for noise mitigation solutions. The sector known as manufacturing includes any business that creates or manufactures products utilizing labor, machinery, tools, chemicals, or biological processes. Since the manufacturing business has steadily expanded, manufacturers depend increasingly on industry-wide noise reduction techniques. For instance, manufacturing production increased by 7.2% in 2021, according to United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) figures. As a result, the noise mitigation system market will expand as the manufacturing sector expands.



Market Restraining Factors



High power consumption of noise-mitigating systems



Industrial machinery, equipment, motor fans, and ventilation systems all produce a lot of noise pollution. DC fans use a brand-new, ultra-quiet, and ultra-efficient version of ECM. New innovations in the market have emerged that cater to the mitigation of noise easily. For example, DC fans are ideal in a variety of settings where noise is frequently an issue, including medical appliances, telecom switches, and in-car entertainment systems. DC fans are considerably quieter than regular fans, but it is expensive as well as consume more energy. All these factors are hampering the market’s growth in the coming years.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the noise mitigation system market is categorized into acoustic tiles, acoustic surface, sound barrier walls, baffles, and others. The sound barrier walls segment procured a considerable growth rate in the noise mitigation system market in 2021. The sound barrier wall is between the noise-affected area and the noise source. These items, which are also known as noise barriers, typically stop the spread of noise of traffic along lines like roads and bridges. Additionally, it is employed to stop noise from resonating in the vicinity of equipment like compressors and generators. On the side of the noise source, a portion of the noise that strikes the screen is accumulated by it, this likewise lowers the noise level.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the noise mitigation system market is divided into residential, industrial, and commercial. The commercial segment recorded a significant revenue share in the noise mitigation system market in 2021. Increasing use of noise mitigating systems to maintain the ambience of commercial spaces is the primary factor propelling the growth of the segment. Technology has become more affordable, enabling noise reduction equipment to be employed in concert halls and recording studios and even in noisy small companies like restaurants.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the noise mitigation system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the noise mitigation system market in 2021. The expansion of the region’s market is attributable to an increase in the production of metal goods, construction, and machinery equipment, as well as the implementation of strict regulations to lessen industrial noise pollution in the region. Those elements facilitate noise mitigation technology’s acceptance throughout end-use sectors.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Yamaha Corporation (Menchey Music Service, Inc.), Catalyst Acoustics Group (The Stephens Group), SysTech Design, Inc., Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., McGill AirSilence LLC, Knauf Gips KG (Gebr. Knauf KG), Metal Form Manufacturing LLC (United Enertech Corporation) and Quietstone UK Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Acoustic Tiles



• Baffles



• Acoustic Surface



• Sound Barrier Walls



• Others



By Application



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Armstrong World Industries, Inc.



• Yamaha Corporation (Menchey Music Service, Inc.)



• Catalyst Acoustics Group (The Stephens Group)



• SysTech Design, Inc.



• Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.



• McGill AirSilence LLC



• Knauf Gips KG (Gebr. Knauf KG)



• Metal Form Manufacturing LLC (United Enertech Corporation)



• Quietstone UK Ltd.



