Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, Canada, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (the “Corporation”) held on April 20, 2023 (the “Meeting”).
There were 14,501,293 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.51% of the issued and outstanding common shares).
Each of the six nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2023, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.
|Name of director
|Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors
|Votes for
as a % of
votes cast
|Votes
withheld
|Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
|James F. Billett
|13,392,081
|99.73
|36,063
|0.27
|Marcia L. Brown
|13,388,109
|99.70
|40,035
|0.30
|A. Michelle Lally
|13,390,425
|99.72
|37,719
|0.28
|Jonathan A. Morgan
|12,308,244
|91.66
|1,119,900
|8.34
|Vanessa L. Morgan
|13,398,450
|99.78
|29,694
|0.22
|Michael C. Walke
|13,392,151
|99.73
|35,993
|0.27
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.
