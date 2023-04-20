Pipeline Chemical Cleaners Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period: as per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global pipeline chemical cleaners market stood at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.8 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031. Chemical solutions termed as pipeline chemical cleansers are frequently employed in industrial settings, including refineries, chemical processing plants, and oil & gas production facilities, to clean pipelines.



Growth of the oil & gas industry is expected to propel the global pipeline chemical cleaners market during the forecast period. Industry suppliers are anticipated to benefit economically from the implementation of strict laws for pipeline security and preservation of the environment. Companies are investing significantly in R&D operations in order to stay competitive in the global market and meet the changing demands of consumers.

Usage of pipeline chemical cleaners could prove to be quite helpful in maintaining pipeline integrity and avoiding leaks, spills, as well as other ecological disasters. Hence, the global pipeline chemical cleaners market is driven by increase in environmental conservation awareness among governments, businesses, and people.

Utilization of pipelines in end-use sectors, including chemicals and oil & gas, is rising, which is expected to increase the threat of spills, leaks, and catastrophes. This could have detrimental effect on the economy and environment. Chemical cleaners for pipes could assist in reducing these hazards by maintaining pipeline functionality and eliminating buildup and corrosion. These cleaners contribute to improved efficiency, less pipeline breakdown risk, and longer pipeline lifespan. Thus, increase in consumption of natural gas and crude oil is projected to propel market development in the next few years.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, the acidic cleaners segment is expected to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. Acidic cleaners dissolve and remove various deposits from pipes, including scale, rust, and mineral deposits, which can build up inside pipelines. These cleansers are adaptable and could be utilized to clean pipes constructed of several materials, including concrete, cast iron, and steel. These can be utilized in a variety of tasks owing to their adaptability, which makes them a preferred option among pipeline cleaning service providers.



Global Pipeline Chemical Cleaners Market: Growth Drivers

Surge in demand for environmentally-friendly and sustainable products is anticipated to augment the global industry in the near future. Consumers are seeking items that are biodegradable, non-toxic, and safe, as they become more concerned about how their activities affect the environment. This has increased utilization of pipeline chemical cleaners, which in turn is expected to drive demand from 2023 to 2031.





Globally, governments are implementing stringent regulations to thwart disasters and guarantee safety and stability of pipelines. These regulations require routine pipeline cleaning, which increases the importance of pipeline chemical cleaners. Moreover, technological developments have led to introduction of cleaner pipelines that are more effective and efficient. This is expected to create lucrative business opportunities in the global pipeline chemical cleaners market. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by technological developments that have produced more effective and efficient pipeline cleaning solutions.



Global Pipeline Chemical Cleaners Market: Regional Landscape

A recent market report on pipeline chemical cleaners indicates that Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global market from 2023 to 2031. The region accounted for a 50.3% share of the market in 2022. Increase in investment in water treatment is anticipated to propel the market in the region.





Europe and North America are expected to be promising markets for pipeline chemical cleaners due to growth of the mining industry. The market in South America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace between 2023 to 2031.



Global Pipeline Chemical Cleaners Market: Key Players

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Nalco Champion

Chemtex Speciality Limited

GaA Chem-Aqua, Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Ecolab Inc.

Global Pipeline Chemical Cleaners Market: Segmentation

Type

Acidic Cleaners

Alkaline Cleaners

Solvent Cleaners

Enzymatic Cleaners

Biocides

Others

Application

Water Treatment Pipelines

Oil & Gas Pipelines

Food Processing Pipelines

Industrial Equipment

Others



End-use

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



