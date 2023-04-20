The Global Rice Bran Derivatives Market size is expected to reach $9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rice Bran Derivatives Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449875/?utm_source=GNW

The active elements in rice bran are abundant, including lipids, oryzanol, vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates, calcium, iron, manganese, potassium, sodium, magnesium, zinc, and other vital minerals for human health.



Rice bran oil, wax, and other products can all be made from rice bran. Rice bran products are also known for their characteristic blood cholesterol level-lowering properties. In animal and poultry feed, rice bran has taken the position of corn and other raw materials, and several studies. The intestinal tract, appetizer, and qi are all functions of rice bran, which can cure cancer and other diseases like beriberi.



Tocopherols, gamma oryzanol, and tocotrienols are the three components of rice bran oil that are created. These crucial elements are significant antioxidants that offer enhanced nutraceutical benefits and several health advantages, including improved nervous system function, reduced risk of stomach issues, lowered cholesterol, increased immunity, and reduced chance of cancer.



Throughout the forecast period, there will probably be a steady price trend for rice bran oil due to the wide availability of raw ingredients in rice, especially in Asian nations. India, Thailand, China, Japan, and Vietnam are among the nations with the highest concentration of production. Therefore, in order to create a standardized scientific standard and concentrate on value-added products, the ICRBO (International Council of Rice Bran Oil) was founded.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Customers’ desire for dietary components that promote immunity rose considerably following the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, firms emphasized the product’s benefits through aggressive marketing and promotional strategies, which increased usage. In addition, customers’ demand for healthy items increased due to COVID-19’s considerable negative effects on and attacks on those with pre-existing medical issues, such as cardiovascular disease. Therefore, the pandemic had an overall positive impact on the rice bran derivatives market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing awareness about the benefits of rice bran products



Rice bran oil is used in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries because of the plentiful vitamins and antioxidants it contains. In addition, it functions as a fundamental oil for creating additional creams and oils. Companies are now releasing hair oils made from rice bran since it nourishes the hair. In addition, because this oil contains many linoleic acids, it penetrates the skin. Also, it is commonly used in the animal feed industry to improve the fur coat of animals like horses. Therefore, the rice bran derivatives market will expand in the coming years because of the expanding use of rice bran derivatives and the increasing awareness about the product’s benefits.



Rising trend of veganism in the world



The availability of numerous rice-based products, like protein powders, supplements, etc., are consumable in a vegan diet. As a consequence, it is projected that the product will become more popular in the near future. Plant-based diets are becoming popular, and a 2019 UN report suggests that a plant-based diet can help prevent climate change. According to the projection, beef and lamb account for nearly half of the food emissions. Hence, veganism is growing worldwide, especially in industrialized nations, and thereby aids in expanding the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Ill effects associated with the overuse of rice bran oil



Rice bran oil may be a safe substitute for edible oil. But certain factors govern the purity and efficiency of rice bran products. Because it could be contaminated with pesticide residue and heavy metals, people shouldn’t use crude rice bran oil. Rice bran oil should only be consumed in moderation if people suffer from gastrointestinal issues. Those lacking calcium should avoid consuming rice bran oil, which could further reduce blood calcium levels. Therefore, all these elements discourage the use of rice bran oil and significantly impact its demand. As a result, the growth of rice bran derivatives market is hampered.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the rice bran derivatives market is categorized into rice bran oil and rice bran meal. The rice bran meal segment procured a considerable growth rate in the rice bran derivatives market in 2021. Due to its excellent nutritional content, rice bran meal, a rice milling byproduct, is becoming increasingly popular as an element in animal feed. High-quality animal feed is in greater demand as consumer demand for dairy, meat, and other animal products increases worldwide. A desirable element for livestock feed, rice bran meal is a great source of protein, energy, and vital fatty acids.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the rice bran derivatives market is divided into food & beverage, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, biofuel, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, and others. The food and beverage segment acquired the largest revenue share in the rice bran derivatives market in 2021. Due to their useful qualities and nutritional advantages, rice bran derivatives are being used in food and beverage production at an increasing rate. For example, rice bran protein is emerging as a high-quality protein source made from the rice bran’s protein-rich fraction.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the rice bran derivatives market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the rice bran derivatives market in 2021. Because raw materials are readily available throughout the region, there is a considerable demand for items made from rice bran. China, Japan, and India are the main producers of rice bran and rice in the region. The key factors influencing demand for the market are the rise in the proportion of health-conscious consumers and the health advantages provided by rice bran.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, A.P. Refinery Private Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, BCL Industries Limited, Riceland Foods, Inc., Agrotech International Limited (AIL), RiceBran Technologies, Golden Grain Group Limited, and Agro Tech Foods Limited (CAG – Tech (Mauritius) Limited)



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Food & Beverage



• Animal Feed



• Cosmetics & Personal Care



• Biofuel



• Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals



• Others



By Product



• Rice Bran Oil



• Rice Bran Meal



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Wilmar International Limited



• A.P. Refinery Private Limited



• Cargill, Incorporated



• BCL Industries Limited



• Riceland Foods, Inc.



• Agrotech International Limited (AIL)



• RiceBran Technologies



• Golden Grain Group Limited



• Agro Tech Foods Limited (CAG – Tech (Mauritius) Limited)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449875/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________