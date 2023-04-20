The Global Robot End Effector Market size is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot End Effector Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Robot Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449874/?utm_source=GNW

The process tools, grippers, and sensors work with the robot end effectors fixed to the robot arm. Robot end effectors are sometimes called end-of-arm tooling (EOA), robot tools, end-of-arm devices, robotic peripherals, robotic tooltips, and robot tools.



An end effector enables the robot to engage with the task at hand. The majority of end effectors are electromechanical or mechanical. They can be as basic as two-finger grippers for pick-and-place activities or as sophisticated as extensive sensor networks for robotic inspection. Sometimes the phrase "End Of Arm Tool" (EOAT) is also used to denote robotic end effector. A robot end effector is essentially the business end of the robot. Most robots are virtually useless without an end effector.



For example, an adjustable robotic arm can be set to a specific spot in its workplace, but without an end effector, it cannot carry out any operations. The use of collaborative robotics is the main driver propelling the robot end effector market. These robots engage with their surroundings and respond appropriately. They adjust their course of action or operation direction in response to alterations in the working environment. Also, the advent of automation in various sectors to complete tasks more quickly has increased the demand for robot end effectors.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the building, hotel, industrial, and tourism sectors. As a result, production ceased or was severely constrained in many nations. Globally, supply chains for the construction and transportation industries as well as those industries themselves, were hindered. This resulted in a decrease in both the production and the demand for robot end effectors, which restrained the market’s expansion. In addition, the automotive industry’s operations were constrained during the pandemic. The primary end customers of the robotic end effectors are automotive manufacturers. Therefore, the decrease in this industry impacted the market for robotic end effectors.



Rising installation of the robot end effectors across numerous industries



Automation, AI & ML, IIoT, and other emerging technologies have greatly broadened the use cases for robots, which has resulted in a considerable increase in demand for robotics in recent years. The robotics business has also been impacted by technological development, which has made it possible to create creative, affordable robots. Investment in robotics is further fueled by the growing adoption of digital technologies in commercial, residential, and industrial end-user sectors. Also, advantageous market conditions are being created for the development of the robotics and end-effector markets by supportive government policies and programs like "Industry 4.0" as well as Smart Cities. Hence, throughout the projection period, the demand for robot end effectors is expected to rise, which will promote market growth.



Growing demand for increased automation as well as worker efficiency



Robot end effectors effectively boost labor productivity while improving machine productivity. Automating a manufacturing process speeds up output and increases worker productivity. As a result, more is produced per hour of work. An increase in worker productivity has a substantial positive impact on the business because labor costs have been steadily growing in industrialized nations worldwide recently. In addition, most of the monotonous jobs that humans formerly performed are now being replaced by machines, demanding the use of robots. Robotic technology also aids in reducing the effects of a labor shortage concurrently.



High implementation and maintenance costs, particularly for SMEs



Investing in industrial robotics and automation is still prohibitively expensive. The expense of installing robotic end effectors is a commercial restraint. The businesses spend less on new investments. They have less capital than the automotive and other major sectors. Few SMEs nowadays, like glass polishing businesses, are required to automate their operation. Additionally, robot end effectors are extremely vulnerable to damage when used in heavy sectors, where repair or maintenance can be expensive. All these factors significantly hinder the growth of the market.



Based on type, the robot end effector market is categorized into welding guns, grippers, tool changers, clamps, suction cups, and others. The grippers segment garnered the highest revenue share in the robot end effector market in 2021. Gripping tools that can be added to the robot immediately include end effectors and area grasping systems. They are especially well suited to operations that involve packing. The handling use of grippers in a variety of workpieces, taking into account their diverse shapes and sizes, is a major driving force of the gripper segment.



On the basis of robot type, the robot end effector market is divided into traditional industrial robots and collaborative industrial robots. The traditional industrial robots segment recorded the largest revenue share in the robot end effector market in 2021. Traditional industrial robots are multipurpose manipulator that are automatically controlled, reprogrammable, and programmable in three or more axes that can be fixed or attached to a mobile base for implementation in automation operations in an industrial setting.



Based on application, the robot end effector market is segmented into handling, welding, assembly, processing, dispensing, and others. The assembly segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the robot end effector market in 2021. Assembly robots perform highly repetitive tasks more rapidly and accurately than human labor, which supports the segment’s expansion. The employment of robotics in assembly and disassembly processes frees humans to take on other tasks that don’t put them at risk for workplace accidents. A work cell may house one or more assembly tasks in robotic assembly systems. Robots can use vision systems to do complex pick-and-place tasks and quality control.



On the basis of vertical, the robot end effector market is classified into automotive, electrical & electronics, metal & machinery, plastic, rubber, & chemical, food & beverage, precision engineering & optics, pharmaceutical & cosmetics, e-commerce, and others. The electrical and electronics segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the robot end effector market in 2021. Robots are capable of performing hazardous tasks that are risky for humans. Robots can work with high-voltage equipment and hazardous materials in the electrical and electronics industries, lowering the danger of worker damage or even death. Automated robots can be used at practically any point of the whole production cycle and have great potential in the manufacturing of electronics today.



Region wise, the robot end effector market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region acquired the largest revenue share in the robot end effector market in 2021. Due to minimal production costs, easy availability of affordable labor, lax emission and safety standards, and government interventions for foreign direct investments, the robot end effector market in the region has grown more rapidly over the past ten years. In addition, the region also has a robust automotive and semiconductor industry, which uses robot end effectors significantly.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Piab AB is the forerunner in the Robot End Effector Market. Companies such as ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Inc., and Kuka AG are some of the key innovators in Robot End Effector Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (Novanta, Inc.), DESTACO, Inc. (Dover Corporation), Kuka AG (Midea Investment Holding Co., Ltd.), Bastian Solutions, LLC (Toyota Advanced Logistics Group) (Toyota Industries Corporation), Piab AB (Patricia Industries)(Investor AB), Robotiq, Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, J. Schmalz GmbH and Zimmer Group.



Jul-2022: ABB extended its collaboration with SKF for identifying and evaluating solutions for supporting clients’ increased production efficiency and improving manufacturing capabilities. The expansion strengthened the company’s technical leadership and its focus on industrial automation.



Feb-2022: ATI Industrial Automation and Celera Motion, the business units of Novanta, partnered with MassRobotics, for developing and scaling the next generation of successful robotics startups. Following this partnership, the companies would create advanced innovations in surgical/medical robotics and would increase robotic productivity.



Nov-2021: ABB announced a partnership with Sevensense Robotics, a provider of 3D visual technology and artificial intelligence, for driving next-generation autonomous mobile robots. The partnership is yet another crucial step in ABB’s strategy to advance flexible automation’s next generation and broaden its robotics and automation product offerings.



Nov-2020: KUKA Robotics extended its partnership with AutomaTech Robotik, the Canadian provider of robotic automation solutions, to North America. The partnership’s main focus is to spread awareness of AutomaTech’s KUKA robot-based woodworking machine tending solutions throughout North America. With the help of AutomaTech’s software and robotics integration expertise, KUKA’s robot technology will enable manufacturers to develop their businesses.



Jul-2020: KUKA came into partnership with T-Systems for creating a solution for digitalized production in order to help the manufacturing industry in reaping benefits from digitization immediately.



Feb-2020: ABB came into partnership with Covariant, for bringing AI-enabled robotics solutions, starting from a completely autonomous warehouse order fulfillment solution. With Covariant AI technology, ABB expedites its entry into the distribution and e-commerce fulfillment sectors. Together, the companies will work towards a robotics-enabled AI future in which intelligent robots collaborate with people in dynamic surroundings, learning from and developing as a group with each task accomplished.



Aug-2022: Piab Group took over AVAC Vakuumteknik, a vacuum automation specialist. The acquisition of AVAC complemented the company’s portfolio of products and solutions ranging from a vast range of applications.



Apr-2022: Piab signed an agreement to acquire Joulin, a provider of vacuum gripping solutions. The acquisition complemented Piab’s business in the rising material handling solutions market.



Oct-2020: ABB completed the acquisition of Codian Robotics, a company that provides delta robots. The acquisition enabled ABB to assist its clients in realizing the full potential of automation and enhance their flexibility in a business environment that is undergoing rapid change.



Mar-2023: ABB announced the expansion of its North American Robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility in Michigan by increasing its production capacity in response to the rising automation demand. With this expansion, the company would enhance its leadership in the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge robotic solutions in the U.S.



Mar-2023: Schmalz announced the expansion of its facility in the Raleigh area for robotics tooling production. New product lines, such as workstation cranes and end-of-arm robotic palletizer and de-palletizer equipment, will be accommodated following the expansion. Moreover, Schmaltz will add new product lines for material handling systems and collaborative robot end-of-arm equipment. Schmalz Inc. would be able to accommodate high-demand products that must be delivered quickly to distributors and consumers because of the expanded assembly warehouse, which will also give the company much-needed additional capacity for value-added assembly work. Our growth in the North American market will be aided even further by the additional office space.



Dec-2022: ABB announced the opening of its state-of-the-art, flexible, and fully automated robotics factory in Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 manufacturing and research facility, in which ABB invested $150 million (1.1 billion RMB), will use its digital and automation technologies to produce next-generation robots, strengthening its position as a leader in robotics and automation in China.



Dec-2021: Schunk opened new CoLabs in the USA and China for providing local customers with automation. The experts on-site can test and improve industrial applications for the automotive industry, aerospace industry, or medical technology in live operation, across a total of 215 square meters.



Mar-2023: Destaco released a new line of cobot tooling solutions that would support customers who use cobots and small payload robots in their operations. The tools are suitable for tasks such as grasping, palletizing, machine tending, tool change, and tool extension. The tooling solutions are suitable for cobots with an ISO 9409-1-50-4-M6 end-of-arm attachment pattern.



Dec-2021: ATI Industrial Automation introduced the QC-29 robotic tool changer for opening up the productivity for smaller robots. The changer features the rugged and powerful technology of ATI’s heavy-duty tool changers for robots in the 25-35 kg payload class. The QC-29 is the first standard ATI Tool Changer created with a rectangular body that attaches quickly to robot wrists with a diameter of 40 mm and 50 mm. Connecting utilities is made simple with built-in airports and three module mounting flats, and the Zero-Freeplay design assures maximum repeatability for high-efficiency tool changes.



Apr-2021: Piab AB announced the launch of new suction end effectors for industrial robots. In particular, for the logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, and recycling industries, the MX suction cup family of Piab, is remarkable for scooping up various things. Applications for the MX suction cup include bin picking, order fulfillment, box depalletizing, and parcel sorting. The five sizes of MX suction cups—35, 42, 50, 57, and 65 mm in diameter—are all compatible with its comprehensive piGRIP fitting programme, providing a variety of fitting choices that may be customized to your requirements.



Mar-2021: Destaco unveiled TCI manual tool changer for cobots. With the TC1 Series manual tool changer, Destaco increased the scope of its end-of-arm tooling offering. The TC1 tool changer is pre-assembled and ready to install for collaborative robots used for loading and unloading, picking and placing, and other applications. The TC1 tool changer’s small weight of 330 grams (11.6 ounces) and low-profile height of 25 mm (1 inch) have little effect on the payload capacity of cobots. The TC1’s push-button release enables a tool change in under three seconds. The TC1 has inbuilt safety features, such as a visible red signal when the tool is not securely coupled or locked into place, and positional coupling repeatability of 0.025 mm (0.001 inches).



Jan-2021: Piab introduced a soft gripper, or end effector, for industrial robots. Piab’s piSoftGrip line was created for the automation of the chocolate and food industries. The vacuum-based soft gripper can hold onto delicate, lightweight oblong items with unique geometries and/or surfaces. PiSoftGrip is a straightforward and reliable tool with two grasping fingers and a sealed hoover cavity that are both constructed in one piece. The product is not sensitive to dust, and the degree of hoover applied allows for simple adjustment and control of the gripping force. To facilitate the picking of extended items, it is simple to arrange the gripper in rows (multiple modes).



