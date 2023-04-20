Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size is Expected to Surpass US$ 89.7 Billion Through 2032 | Market.us Study

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market size is expected to be worth around USD 89.7 Billion by 2032 from USD 54.7 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. It is anticipated that expanding urbanization, industrialization, and decreasing freshwater resources would increase the demand for clean water and increase product demand. Technologies for decentralized wastewater treatment in quarantine facilities with numerous disinfection barriers. As U.S. oil and gas firms boost their investments in exploration and production activities, the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment in the oil and gas sector is anticipated to rise. Shale gas utilization is also expected to rise in the industrial and energy sectors. In addition, more energy is expected to be discovered due to improved exploration techniques including horizontal and hydraulic drilling. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that the market can develop due to the consistently growing investments in R&D activities for the adoption of cutting-edge technology in water and wastewater treatment equipment.

Key Takeaway:

By Equipment, in 2022, the Membrane separation equipment segment dominated the global revenue share. Due to it offering superior filtration efficiency in water purification methods.

was dominated by process analysis. By Application, the Municipal segment dominated the largest market share in Application analysis.

dominated the largest market share in Application analysis. In 2022, the APAC region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.3% .

region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Middle East and Africa are anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

Factors affecting the growth of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment industry. Some of these factors include:

The laws and regulations of the government are also essential for the development of this industry. The need for improved treatment technology is being driven by stringent rules on wastewater disposal and water quality requirements.

The growth of the water treatment equipment industry is also being assisted by technological developments. The introduction of cutting-edge treatment techniques like reverse osmosis and membrane filtration has improved the efficacy and efficiency of water purification processes.

Top Trends in Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market.

Smart water management systems are becoming more commonplace due to the accessibility of IoT technologies and data analytics. These solutions increase efficiency and reduce costs by optimizing water consumption and reducing waste through sensors and data analysis. Membrane filter technology is becoming more and more popular due to its efficiency and adaptability. It can be applied in various processes like desalination, wastewater treatment, and drinking water purification. The growing emphasis on sustainability is driving the increasing acceptance of energy-efficient treatment options. Some procedures, such as aerobic granular sludge technology and anaerobic digestion, are aimed at cutting lower energy usage and operating costs.

Market Growth

The increasing demand for clean water and the need for effective wastewater treatment, the market for water and wastewater treatment equipment is growing fast. The market provides a wide variety of products and services, including filtration systems, sludge treatment equipment, equipment for disinfection, and membrane systems. Oil and gas firms boost their investments in exploration and production activities, and the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment in the oil and gas sector is anticipated to rise. Owing to the increasing need for efficient wastewater treatment solutions, the market for water and wastewater treatment equipment is anticipated to grow over the coming years.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market and had 34.3% of the global revenue share. The demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment has significantly raised as a result of the strong customer base. Moreover, it is anticipated that the region's growth would be favorably impacted by better economic conditions, a growing population, and the presence of one of the largest industrial sectors. Throughout the forecast period, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 54.7 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 89.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.2% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 34.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Industrial growth: When industrialization rises, more wastewater is discharged into the environment, necessitating its treatment before being allowed to pollute the environment. The corporation invests in wastewater treatment technologies to comply with environmental regulations and save the environment.

When industrialization rises, more wastewater is discharged into the environment, necessitating its treatment before being allowed to pollute the environment. The corporation invests in wastewater treatment technologies to comply with environmental regulations and save the environment. Stringent environmental regulations: Governments across the world firmly uphold environmental regulations. Wastewater cannot be discharged into the environment due to these rules. Wastewater treatment equipment is necessary due to the need to comply with legislation.

Governments across the world firmly uphold environmental regulations. Wastewater cannot be discharged into the environment due to these rules. Wastewater treatment equipment is necessary due to the need to comply with legislation. Rising need for clean water: The demand for clean water is rising as people become more concerned about water quality, water scarcity, and the consequences of pollution on water resources. This increases the demand for water treatment equipment.

Market Restraints

High capital costs, Regulatory challenges, and Limited access to financing are some restraints for water and wastewater treatment equipment. Water and wastewater treatment system installation and maintenance can be very expensive for certain companies. Enterprises may have trouble complying with stringent wastewater discharge regulations, particularly in developing countries where enforcement of limitations may be weak. The financing available can be a significant barrier for firms considering buying water and wastewater treatment equipment. The funding of several water and wastewater treatment projects comes from the government, which is uncertain and dependent on political factors.

Market Opportunities

Membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and reverse osmosis are three examples of cutting-edge water treatment techniques that have been adopted. This creates a market opportunity for water treatment equipment. The popularity of these technologies is increasing because they are more effective and efficient than conventional water treatment techniques.

The market for water treatment equipment has an opportunity as a result of the adoption of decentralized water treatment solutions. Particularly in rural locations, decentralized water treatment methods can be more economical and effective than conventional centralized treatment facilities. The demand for clean water is increasing in developing countries, which offers a great opportunity for the market for water treatment equipment. Many poor countries deal with the lack of access to clean water, but installing water treatment equipment can help.

Report Segmentation of the Water and wastewater treatment equipment market

Equipment Insight

In 2022, the membrane separation equipment segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share globally, which accounted for 20.2% of the total revenue. According to other water purification techniques, it has a higher filtering efficiency and requires less space to operate. The market for biological equipment was accountable for 12.6% of total revenue in 2022. In industrialized markets, including the U.S., strict regulations have been implemented to manage water pollution at the municipal and industry levels through the use of environmentally friendly techniques.

Process Insight

In 2022, the primary treatment process segment dominated the market and had a 19.4% share of total revenue. The primary process of treating water and wastewater effectively removes heavy solids and floatable from effluent. Water and contaminants are separated from wastewater by passing it through a variety of tanks and filters. The aforementioned technology is expected to contribute significantly to increasing the application spectrum of primary treatment during the forecast period due to high market accessibility.

Application Insight

In 2022, the municipal application dominated the market and accounted for 66% of total revenue. Municipal wastewater treatment systems are expected to be in high demand in developing countries due to growing urban populations, increased investment, and supportive government policies fostering infrastructure development. Moreover, the National Infrastructure Program's execution is anticipated to significantly increase the prevalence of domestic water treatment facilities, which is anticipated to boost the demand for membrane technology and disinfection equipment throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on Equipment

Membrane Separation

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Treatment

Other Equipment

Based on Process

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Based on Application

Municipal

Industrial

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market is highly competitive, to address the rising demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions, the key market company focuses on creating new products. A US-based corporation called Xylem provides services for managing wastewater. The firm provides a variety of goods, such as pumps, filtration systems, and machinery for the treatment of water or wastewater. Some of the major players include:

Ecolab Inc.

Veolia Group

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

Xylem Inc.

DuPont

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

Parkson Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Water and wastewater treatment equipment market

Xylem, Inc. launched a multidisciplinary center for water, wastewater, and energy technologies as a result of the growth of its regional headquarters in Singapore. This center concentrates on creating new technologies for the distribution system and wastewater treatment in January 2020.

