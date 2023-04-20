Engineered Cementitious Composite (ECC) Market to Reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global engineered cementitious composite (ECC) market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031. Recent market trends indicate the continuous focus of the construction industry on reducing the carbon footprint. Adoption of ECC in infrastructure development leads to significant carbon emission reduction and cost savings.



Rise in utilization of ECC in repair and new constructions is expected to propel the market. Continuous advancements in the ECC technology are likely to lead to commercialization of smart and multi-functional ECCs in a wide range of civil infrastructure applications globally. ECC has become a popular composite material owing to its remarkable tensile strength and ductility, and superior tensile strain-hardening behavior than concrete and traditional composites. These properties result in stronger and more resilient infrastructure.

ECC is preferred over concrete and steel-reinforced concrete due to its favorable long-term environmental benefits, paving the way for development of a sustainable civil infrastructure. Usage of ECC as an infrastructure repair material lowers embodied and operational carbon in civil infrastructure.

Key Findings of Study

High Preference for Plasticizers as ECC Material: Based on material, the plasticizer segment accounted for the leading market share in 2022. Rise in adoption of ECC with superior fracture-resistant properties in seismic-resistant structures/earthquake-resistant or aseismic structures is anticipated to propel the segment. Usage of plasticizer enhances durability and ductility of the ECC. Rise in utilization of plasticizer-based ECC in seismic zones in several countries is likely to augment the engineered cementitious composite (ECC) market size.



Key Drivers

Surge in adoption of sustainable and environmentally-friendly materials in the building & construction sector is a key driver of the global engineered cementitious composite (ECC) industry





Steady investments in infrastructure development, especially in developing countries, are expected to broaden the engineered cementitious composite (ECC) market outlook. Rise in construction of bridge decks and high-rise buildings is a key trend, which is likely to bolster the adoption of ECC in the building & construction industry.





Regional Growth Dynamics

The engineered cementitious composite (ECC) market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Surge in usage of advanced fiber-reinforced concretes in the building & construction industry is likely to bolster the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in adoption of ECC in the region can be ascribed to high demand for strong and resilient infrastructure. Rapid increase in adoption of ECC to repair buildings, bridges, pavements, and roads in the region is likely to augment the market from 2023 to 2031.

North America accounted for 35.3% share of the global market in 2022. The region is projected to account for the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in number of infrastructure development activities in the U.S. are expected to bolster the utilization of ECCs.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape in the engineered cementitious composite (ECC) market is highly consolidated. This can be ascribed to presence of a small number of companies holding major market share. Prominent companies are focusing on the development of high-performance and environmentally-friendly ECC in order to consolidate their positions. These are also focusing on geographical expansion strategy to increase customer base.

Key players operating in the engineered cementitious composite (ECC) market are Sika Group, PRESTORUS LLC, Concrete Canvas Ltd., Precise Conchem, Barefoot Concrete, and Cemex.

Engineered Cementitious Composite (ECC) Market Segmentation

Material

Fiber PVA Fiber Polypropylene Fiber Natural Fiber Steel Fiber Others

Cement

GGFBS

Sand

Fly Ash

Plasticizer

Others

Application

Pavements

Walls

High-rise Buildings

Roads

Bridge Decks

Others (overlays, joints, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

