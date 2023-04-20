Intracranial Aneurysm Market Is Anticipated to Surpass a Market Value of US$ 2.7 Billion by the End of 2032 | Market.us Report

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The prevalence of brain aneurysms is expected to increase in the future years, and minimally invasive intracranial aneurysm treatments are expected to be used more frequently. A brain aneurysm causes a cerebral artery's wall to swell.

The result is an aberrant ballooning, bleb, or widening. Risk factors for a brain aneurysm include smoking, hypertension, blood artery trauma, and genetic predisposition. Medical therapy, surgical clipping, endovascular therapy, and coiling without or with additional devices are available treatments for cerebral aneurysms.

Key Takeaway:

By Type, the Endovascular coiling segment dominated the largest market share in type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the Intracranial Aneurysm market in 2022.

dominated the largest market share in type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the Intracranial Aneurysm market in 2022. By end-user, the hospital's sector segment dominated the largest market share in end-user analysis

dominated the largest market share in end-user analysis In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 27%.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Prevalence of Intracranial Aneurysms: The increasing prevalence of intracranial aneurysms is a major element propelling the market's expansion. The Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimates that 6 million Americans have unruptured brain aneurysms and that 30,000 individuals in the country suffer a ruptured brain aneurysm every year.

Advancements in Imaging Technologies: The early detection of intracranial aneurysms made possible by the development of sophisticated imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT) angiography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digital subtraction angiography (DSA), has helped the market expand.

Aging Population: As the risk of having intracranial aneurysms rises with age, the aging population is another important factor influencing the development of the intracranial aneurysm market. The aging populace is growing in many nations, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Increasing Awareness: Intracranial aneurysms are now more frequently diagnosed and treated early thanks to rising public knowledge of their warning signs and symptoms, which has further fuelled the market's expansion.

Intracranial aneurysms are now more frequently diagnosed and treated early thanks to rising public knowledge of their warning signs and symptoms, which has further fuelled the market's expansion. Technological Advancements in Treatment Options: The market has expanded as a result of the creation of cutting-edge treatment choices like endovascular coiling and flow diversion. These procedures have superior results and are less invasive than standard surgical procedures

Top Trends in Intracranial Aneurysm Market

Endovascular coiling is anticipated to continue developing steadily in the future. A catheter is used in a minimally invasive way to treat a brain aneurysm by stopping blood from entering arteries. The benefits of this technique, such as easy access to the vertebrobasilar system, the ability to treat several aneurysms in difficult-to-reach places, and its quicker recovery time than other procedures, are what is causing the segment to grow. Also, there is a good chance that the increasing number of strokes that take place worldwide will rupture blood vessels and result in cerebral aneurysms, which will promote market revenue growth.

Market Growth

Due to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of intracranial aneurysms, improvements in available treatments, and rising public knowledge of the condition, the global market for intracranial aneurysm treatment is predicted to expand considerably over the next few years. The growth of the intracranial aneurysm market is supported by an increase in clinical trials for the creation of drugs to treat them.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market for intracranial aneurysms and accounted for a Revenue share that will continue to increase due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, an aging population, and a high prevalence of hypertension and stroke. Furthermore, the need for less invasive procedures as well as an increasing prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is driving market development in the region. The industry is expected to experience growth due to an increasing number of initiatives introduced by various organizations. The Bee Foundation (TBF), through advanced research, is striving to raise awareness and reduce fatalities caused by brain aneurysms. For example, The Bee Foundation (TBF) is dedicated to raising awareness and decreasing brain aneurysm-related mortality through cutting-edge research. Applications are currently being accepted by TBF for a brain aneurysm.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.2 billion Market Size (2032) USD 2.7 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.8% North America Revenue Share 27% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of intracranial aneurysms brought on by an increase in unhealthy behaviors like excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, and drug abuse is one of the major factors driving the intracranial aneurysm market's revenue growth. The aging population, which has a greater risk of developing an intracranial aneurysm, as well as an increase in blood pressure-related disorders and trauma incidences, are all contributing to the growth of the intracranial aneurysm market.

Market Restraints

Patients without insurance or limited access to healthcare may face high costs for treating Intracranial Aneurysms. Patients may struggle to access treatment options and lack financial resources to cover necessary medical care. The general public often is unaware of the symptoms and dangers of Intracranial Aneurysms, delayed diagnosis and treatment, and patient suffering. There are alternative treatments for Intracranial Aneurysm, such as endovascular coiling and flow diversion, which can be less invasive than surgery. patients may prefer less invasive options rather than surgery, these alternatives could limit access to surgical solutions.

Market Opportunities

Due to an aging population and factors like smoking and hypertension, the prevalence of intracranial aneurysms is rising. Companies have a unique opportunity to create new devices and treatments to address this market need. Due to advances in medical technology, the treatment and diagnosis of intracranial aneurysms have become more accurate and precise. Companies now have the opportunity to develop treatments using these advances. Research and development of new treatments have seen an increase in investment. Companies now have the chance to develop devices and treatments that enhance patient outcomes while reducing the potential for complications.

Report Segmentation of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market

Type Insight

The market for intracranial aneurysms was dominated by the endovascular coiling segment, which also generated the largest revenue share in the global market. In this most minimally invasive technique, a catheter is used to locate the brain aneurysm. The catheter is inserted into the artery with the aneurysm through the groyne area. Coils or fluids that embolise are inserted to halt the aneurysm's blood supply. Endovascular coiling has advantages over surgical clipping procedures, including better access to the vertebrobasilar system, multiple aneurysms in the distant region, and a quicker recovery time. Therefore, the benefits offered by the arterial coiling technique are promoting the segment's growth.

End User Insight

The hospital segment is most profitable in the intracranial aneurysm market and accounted for the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the growth of hospitals across the globe, the application of state-of-the-art medical technology in operating rooms and intensive care units, and higher government funding for hospitals. Hospitals frequently use cutting-edge technology to deliver excellent care. In addition to streamlining the therapeutic procedures, these tools aid in producing better, quicker, and more accurate outcomes.

Hospitals are better equipped to handle any post-operative complications because they have post-operative physical rehabilitation equipment. Intracranial aneurysm surgeries, among the most difficult and important surgeries, depending on the reliable, high-quality supplies available in the hospital.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Surgical Clipping

Endovascular Coiling

Flow Diverters

Other Types

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Several major rivals in the intracranial aneurysm market concentrate on constructing medical facilities with cutting-edge technology. The main rivals comprehend and concentrate on brand-new methods that target aneurysm-specific wall mending and blood prevention. Due to the growth of the intracranial aneurysm industry, the marketplace is now more dynamic and versatile.

Braun

Delta Surgical

Evonos Gmbh & Co. KG

Integra Life-Science Holding Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Microport Scientific Corporation

Mizuho Medical Incorporation

Spiegelberg

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Global

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Codman Neuro

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market

January 2022: Codman Neuro, part of Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of its new device, the ENVOY Transcarotid Stent System, for the treatment of carotid artery disease and intracranial aneurysms.

Codman Neuro, part of Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of its new device, the ENVOY Transcarotid Stent System, for the treatment of carotid artery disease and intracranial aneurysms. October 2021: Medtronic announced the launch of its Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology, designed to prevent brain aneurysm rupture while preserving blood flow to vital areas of the brain.

Medtronic announced the launch of its Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology, designed to prevent brain aneurysm rupture while preserving blood flow to vital areas of the brain. July 2021: Cerenovus, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of its new device, the EMBOTRAP III Revascularization Device, for the treatment of ischemic stroke.

