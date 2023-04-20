Pablo Peralta and Roberto Dominguez Increase Their Interests in the Voting Shares of Liminar

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, Liminar Energía S.A. ("Liminar"), a private Argentine holding company and a controlling shareholder of Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point"), announces that on April 20, 2023 Nelpinar S.A. sold its 30% interest in the voting shares of Liminar to Pablo Peralta (as to 15%) and Roberto Dominguez (as to 15%) (the "Transaction"). Pablo Peralta, a director of Crown Point, now controls 45% of the voting shares of Liminar, Roberto Dominguez now controls 45% of the voting shares of Liminar, and Eipor S.A. continues to control 10% of the voting shares of Liminar. Liminar has ownership and/or control over 43,384,482 common shares of Crown Point ("Shares") (approximately 59.5% of the outstanding Shares) before and after the completion of the Transaction.



The acquisition of the voting shares of Liminar was made in furtherance of the investment objectives of Messrs. Peralta and Dominguez. Liminar and/or its shareholders may, from time to time, as market opportunities exist or develop, increase or decrease their ownership in Shares (or in their security holdings in Liminar) as permitted by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THIS PRESS RELEASE, PLEASE CONTACT: