Almaden Minerals loses mining concessions permanently

MEXICO CITY, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Court declares (Apr. 11) full and strict compliance with the ruling by the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), in which Almaden Minerals' concessions to develop an open-pit mining project in the municipality of Ixtacamaxtitlán were cancelled, and it is not feasible to grant the requested concessions by the company.



The following is a statement by PODER: According to the company 1) "It is an arbitrary decision of Economia, and [the company] will appeal the District Court ruling", 2)"It supports the indigenous consultation..., which we believe will allow the principal host communities to express their strong support for the project." But the Second District Judge in charge of executing the SCJN ruling, already declared compliance with said ruling, and approving the resolution of February 9, 2023 by the Ministry of Economy considering the "unfeasibility to issue the requested titles for the Cerro Grande and Cerro Grande 2 mines; therefore, it becomes unnecessary to carry out the consultation procedure with the indigenous community; hence, it is not necessary to go to the third effect of the decision of February 16, 2022, pronounced by the First Chamber of the SCJN".

Also, the communities have stated that this decision respects and guarantees the right to self-determination of Tecoltemi and the rest of the peoples and communities of Ixtacamaxtitlán and of the entire Sierra Norte de Puebla, who on multiple occasions have expressed a resounding “No” to mining projects and consultations.

PODER is a corporate accountability and human rights NGO accompanying the affected communities. https://poderlatam.org



