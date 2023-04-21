Chilled and Deli Foods Soaring High Demand in the Near Future

Westford, USA,, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Chilled and Deli Food market will attain a value of USD 310.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast (2022-2030). Chilled and deli foods are ready-to-eat foods that are easily consumable and long-lasting under low temperatures. One of the main trends driving the market is the growing consumer choice for chilled and delicatessen items and the consumer desire to comprehend various nutritional elements. Changing consumer preference for convenience and ready-to-eat foods due to busy lifestyle continue to be a significant factor in the market expansion during the forecast period. In contrast to 66.0% of customers, just 26.0% of consumers indicated that freshness parameters in prepared meals remained the most crucial factor to buy fresh produce each month along with ready-to-eat snacks, meals and other items from stores.

According to SkyQuest, health-improving goods with clean label claims like "all natural, 100% natural," "real manufactured," and "organic" are still in high demand among consumers. It has grown even stronger since the outbreak. Meanwhile, the idea of frozen food as a whole is accelerating towards ingredients that are plant-based, vegan or organic ingredients as firms are under high pressure to diversify their product lines. In the recent years, superfoods and prepared foods have become the supermarket deli giants. The market expansion is mainly due to the convenience and time savings offered by ready-to-eat meals, sides, salads, pre-sliced meats and cheeses, and ready-to-eat side dishes for consumers.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/chilled-and-deli-food-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Chilled and Deli Food Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 122

Figures - 78

The growth in female workforce in professional spheres and lifestyle changes are driving the demand for prepared foods for chilled and deli food, leading to quicker and more significant sales. Markets for food and other resources are growing as the world's population and income levels are rising in the emerging economies. Women are increasingly choosing to pursue a profession rather staying indoors. As a result, the labor force has increased with a huge demand for ready-to-eat foods.

Prominent Players in Chilled and Deli Food Market

Tyson Foods

JBS S.A.

Kraft Foods

BRF S.A.

Astral Foods

Hormel Foods

Waitrose

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets

Samworth Brothers

General Mills Inc

Conagra Brands, Inc

Nestlé

Unilever

Kellogg Co

McCain Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company.

Associated British Foods plc

Ajinomoto Foods

Vandemoortelenv

LantmännenUnibake

Meat and Meat Substitutes Segment Is Anticipated to Grow Due to an Increased Demand for Nutrient-Rich Superfoods in Consumers.

The meat and meat substitutes segment are expected to grow throughout the forecast period. The working class is increasingly shifting from traditional meat products to chilled foods and processed meat products that can satisfy deli cravings and also suit to the fast-paced lifestyle of the population in both developed and emerging nations.

North America held the highest share accounting for 35.3% market share. The region dominates because of the rising demand for easy-to-transport groceries. While some customers choose to maintain their regular meals to save time, others prefer to augment their regular meals with cold items like pre-made sandwiches and ready-to-eat salads. As a result, it is predicted that changes in consumer lifestyles, particularly dietary habits and growing demand for ready-to-eat foods, will increase the regional sales for these products. In addition, the regional need for cold and deli meals is rising due to consumers inclination toward nutrient-rich superfoods.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/chilled-and-deli-food-market

Electronic Segment Is Expanding at the Fastest Rate Due to the Increasing Reliability

The Chilled and Deli Foods market is dominated by the pre-packaged sandwich segment. Pre-packaged sandwiches are in high demand since they provide a comprehensive and balanced diet alternative. Europe is the largest market for pre-packaged sandwich segment. It is linked with the rising consumer demand in the packaged food sector and the rising use of healthy food items in the food and beverage sector. Nevertheless, the imbalanced pricing of raw materials is restricting the market expansion.

Due to increased population and the rising disposable income, the market growth for Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to expand at a fast CAGR. As businesses invest in fresh, chilled and deli cold chain facilities, chilled and deli sales are rising due to the expansion of modern grocery shops in the emerging economies. The need for quick-to-prepare, calorie-efficient cuisine is solely driving the market. Deli and chilled goods sales are rising as contemporary retailers penetrate the new markets. As a result, companies are investing significantly by building cold chain infrastructure for fresh, chilled packaged goods in growing areas to enhance the demand for quick preparation and eating items largely to drive the industry growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Chilled and Deli Food market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Chilled and Deli Food Market

Prime Roots, a California-based firm introduced a new range of vegan deli and charcuterie meats created from koji in February 2022. (a Japanese fungus). Classic deli meats like cracked black pepper turkey, smoky ham and pepperoni, and delicate foods such as meatless foie gras and pâté, are also part of the new product line.

The British company KQF, which produces halal convenience foods, announced the release of its new Premium Sliced Meats line in January 2022. Its line includes deli-style slices of prepared beef, chicken, and lamb in nine varieties.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/chilled-and-deli-food-market

Key Questions Answered in Chilled and Deli Food Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Donkey Milk Market

Global Smoothies Market

Global Fresh Fruits Market

Global Tree Nuts Market

Global Processed & Frozen Vegetables Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com