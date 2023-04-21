Global SCADA Market Anticipated to Hit US $14.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8%

Chicago, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " SCADA Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Component (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface), End User (Process Industries, Discrete Manufacturing, Utilities) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The global SCADA market size is anticipated to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2022 to USD 14.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027.

RTU component to account for the largest share of the SCADA market during the forecast period

The RTU component accounted for the largest market share of the SCADA during the forecast period. RTU is an electronic device and one of the core components of SCADA systems. It is used for collecting data, coding it into a transmittable format, and transferring it to the main system. Several RTUs are put in a SCADA system for this purpose. Deep-sea exploration and extraction, along with shale gas exploration, contribute to the rising demand for RTUs, as oil & gas is the major end-user industry of SCADA systems.

The market for process industries is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period.

SCADA systems are heavily adopted by process industries due to the increasing pressure on manufacturers to optimize production cost and processes. The SCADA system in the process industry is anticipated to be driven by increase in demand for real-time visibility of complex activities in oil & gas, chemicals, metal & mining, food & beverages industries. The oil & gas industry is expected to dominate the SCADA market for process industries in 2022. Oil & gas firms can remotely monitor facilities with the help of SCADA system to learn more about daily inventory and equipment status and make up for the lack of qualified needed for data collection on equipment. These systems also increase general safety and efficiency while lowering the risk to workers lives.

Services segment to account for the largest share of the SCADA market during 2022-2027.

Many of the industries in the Americas and Europe have already implemented SCADA systems. Thus, there are fewer opportunities in terms of the implementation of new SCADA systems. However, in terms of modification of SCADA systems, there are huge opportunities. After the installation of SCADA systems, organizations need proper modification and maintenance throughout the life of SCADA systems. Service offerings, especially cybersecurity, are considered while customizing or modifying SCADA systems.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=19487518

The study categorizes the SCADA market based on Offering, Component, End User at the regional and global level.

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Component

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Communication System

By End User

Process Industries

Discrete Manufacturing

Utilities

Browse in-depth TOC on "SCADA Market"

195 – Tables

86 – Figures

252 – Pages

Leading Players in the SCADA Market

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is one of the leading companies in the industrial automation and information space. The company operates through the following business segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Software & Control segment includes control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure. Products offered under this segment can control industrial processes and handle enterprise information. HMI, as a component of the SCADA system, accepts the challenges in the process, batch, and discrete applications and improves productivity in the industry.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a European multinational corporation that specializes in energy management and automation solutions. Schneider Electric operates through the Energy Management (medium voltage, low voltage, and secure Power) and Industrial Automation segments. The company operates in 4 principal markets: non-residential and residential buildings, utilities and infrastructure, industry and machine manufacturers, and data centers and networks. The Industrial Automation segment provides products and solutions, including hardware and software automation products such as distributed control systems (DCS), human–machine interface (HMI) operator panels, safety systems, motor starters, sensors, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), supervisory control systems, and asset and operations management solutions, to the process and discrete automation manufacturing plants.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. It operates through following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools & Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment caters to the oil & gas, refining, chemical, power, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, pulp & paper, metals & mining, and water & wastewater treatment industries. This segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves, actuators and regulators, industrial solutions, and process control systems and solutions. Through the Automation Solutions segment, the company offers SCADA systems and distributed RTU networks, which are used in different networks and parts of SCADA systems.

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=19487518

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Schneider Electric has completely acquired AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software that drives digital transformation for industrial organizations managing complex operational process. The deal would help the company to accelerate both its software growth strategy and hybrid cloud-based subscription model.

In June 2022, Senseye was fully acquired by Siemens. The company provides artificial intelligence powered solutions for industrial machine performance and reliability. This acquisition will enable Siemens to expand their portfolio in the field of predictive maintenance and asset intelligence.

In May 2022, Rockwell Automation has launched V13 of FactoryTalk View Site software with new features. The new system offers deeper interaction with Logix controller with capability to drive HMI animation for automatic diagnostic through FactoryTalk ViewPoint web clients.

Related Reports:

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry (Automotive, Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2027

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instruments, Process Analyzers), Solution (PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, Functional Safety, MES), Industry and Region (2022-2027)