Rising Demand for Hygienic Waste Disposal Drives Growth of Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin Market

Westford, USA,, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the North America Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin market will attain a value of USD 12.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast (2022-2030). The smart trash cans are the outcome of using technology for waste management to lessen human work. The use of sensors, for communication channels including wireless and intercom and application of creative technologies are the main factors contributing to the growth and domination of the smart garbage can. Demand-supply scenario, pricing, profit margins, production and value chain analysis are the main variables affecting growth. Installing smart garbage can aid in water recycling for later use.

According to the SkyQuest, as consumer awareness of technologically advanced trash cans grows, more people are persuaded to use them. Developing countries are implementing smart technology in major cities to support smart city projects, which can undoubtedly augment the requirement for smart trash cans. Because they offer numerous advantages in terms of time savings, infrastructure reduction, and operating expense reduction of up to 30%, end-users view these systems as beneficial. A further advantage in many regions is the rising reliance on smart technology that can lower the number of workers needed for waste collection. These are the leading market growth drivers, and it is projected that they will continue growing popular in the coming years.

The automatic trash cans are usually referred to as smart trash cans. These sensor-based touchless trash cans can function without any manual intervention or physical contact. One of the popular trends driving the market for smart trash cans is the surging demand for smart waste management and effective waste disposal.

Prominent Players in North America Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin Market

14 to 23-Gallon Capacity Segment is Anticipated to Increase Due to the Significant Number of Products

The 14 to 23-gallon capacity segment is anticipated to lead the market in North America in terms of revenue due to the availability of a significant number of products in capacities falling within the range, such as 13.2 gallons, 14 gallons, 15 gallons, 18 gallons, 22 gallons, and among others. There is a specific demand for 14 to 23-gallon automatic garbage bins since the business sector needs trash cans with higher capacities to amass significant volumes of waste produced at hotels, public toilets and hospitals, among other places. In addition, the smart garbage cans with a capacity of 8 to 13 gallons are a common household item, especially in kitchens, rooms, and other parts of a home.

North America dominated the market for Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin. By installing sensor-based and creative garbage bins, the manufacturers have anticipated to lay a good impact on waste management, recycling methods, and reduced human effort. However, due to the severe labor scarcity followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent adherence of consumers to the lockdown instructions throughout the crisis, garbage can producers have been under a lot of strain.

Residential Segment is Expanding at the Fastest Rate Due to Rising Awareness and Convenience

It is anticipated that over the coming years, the demand for autonomous garbage bins from the residential segment will rise significantly, following the commercial segment's success beginning in 2021 due to an increased awareness of the product's convenience. It is projected that the demand for intelligent trash cans would rise due to their ease of use and increased awareness of how crucial it is to keep environments clean by halting the transmission of germs.

Canada and the United States have potential consumers for technological products and almost 75.0% of the market share was grabbed only by the United States. Throughout the forecast period, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market. It is expanding due to the presence of a wide range of industry participants, including manufacturers of autonomous garbage cans, technology suppliers, retailers, distributors and other service providers.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the North America Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in North America Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin Market

In 2022, Ninestars launched hands-free 13 and 18-gallon stainless steel trash can facilitated with infrared technology that requires disposal of waste without opening the lid. It received nearly 8000 customer reviews on Amazon and has been a popular choice in household mainly for waste disposal and recycling.

In March 2021, Enevo Group was acquired by the IT firm REEN. The acquisition boosts REEN's position in terms of technology approaches to modernize and streamline waste management.

Key Questions Answered in North America Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

