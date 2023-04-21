Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of AGM

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

21 April 2023

The Company is pleased to report that it has published its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the link below at the bottom of the RNS announcement.

The annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 may also be downloaded from the Company’s website at https://senecavct.co.uk/reports-documents/.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts will also be submitted shortly to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will be available for inspection at the NSM, which is situated at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The annual report contains a notice of the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The Company’s AGM will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 18 May 2023 at the Company’s registered address 9 The Parks, Haydock, WA12 0JQ.

For any shareholders wishing to attend the AGM this year in person, we request that you please inform us in advance by e-mailing enquiries@senecavct.co.uk so that we may register your attendance with the facilities manager in order to issue you with the appropriate attendance pass.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Attachment