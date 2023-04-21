Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market Set to Register a CAGR of 4.10% and Reach USD 698.69 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market was valued at US$ 486.66 million and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 4.10% to reach US$ 698.69 million by 2031.

The global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The form of wound dressing known as an amorphous hydrogel dressing is made of water- or glycerin-based gel that lacks any distinct shape or structure.

Recent Development in the Global Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market:

In December 2022, NEXGEL unveiled Turfguard, a cutting-edge hydrogel patch to cure agonizing turf burns and stop sports-related sores.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/amorphous-hydrogel-dressings-market/8726

Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 486.66 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 698.69 million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

Effectiveness of amorphous hydrogel in wound management driving the market revenue share.

The increase in the frequency of chronic wounds is driving the demand for amorphous hydrogel dressings.

Several advancements in wound dressings and increasing biomedical R&D are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the amorphous hydrogel dressings market revenue is the rising number of burn victims and its proven effectiveness in wound management. Furthermore, manufacturers putting a strong emphasis on continuous innovation are creating advanced amorphous hydrogel dressings with enhanced features, such as antibacterial properties, greater wear life, and improved moisture control, contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, regulatory restrictions, distribution challenges in rural areas, and lack of awareness among population may limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Application

Based on applications, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into surgical wounds, burns, pressure ulcers, and others. Due to the rising number of hospital admissions and bedridden patients, the pressure ulcer segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Due to many surgical procedures and avoiding surgical site infections, the hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Due to the accessibility of affordable medications, the retail pharmacies segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the availability of a sophisticated healthcare system, a rising senior population, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/amorphous-hydrogel-dressings-market/8726

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings:

3M Company

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew plc

DermaRite Industries LLC

ConvaTec Group plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AMORPHOUS HYDROGEL DRESSINGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Burns Surgical Wounds Pressure Ulcers Others GLOBAL AMORPHOUS HYDROGEL DRESSINGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Homecare Settings Others GLOBAL AMORPHOUS HYDROGEL DRESSINGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

AMORPHOUS HYDROGEL DRESSINGS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8726

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Vaginal Speculum Market by Type (Reusable, Disposable), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Plastic), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Arthroscopic Shavers Market by Type (Plastic, Polycarbonate, Stainless Steel), Application (Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Klinefelter Syndrome Hormone Therapy Market by Drug Delivery (Oral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market by Type (Rapid Test Kits and Assay-Based test Kits), Sample (Blood, Saliva), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type (Product, Services), Test Type (Blood Test, Bone Marrow Biopsy, Imaging Test), Cancer Type (Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma), End User (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.