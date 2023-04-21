Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market Set to Register a CAGR of 4.10% and Reach USD 698.69 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market was valued at US$ 486.66 million and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 4.10% to reach US$ 698.69 million by 2031.
The global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The form of wound dressing known as an amorphous hydrogel dressing is made of water- or glycerin-based gel that lacks any distinct shape or structure.
Recent Development in the Global Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market:
- In December 2022, NEXGEL unveiled Turfguard, a cutting-edge hydrogel patch to cure agonizing turf burns and stop sports-related sores.
Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 486.66 million
|Market Size Value in 2031
|US$ 698.69 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
- Effectiveness of amorphous hydrogel in wound management driving the market revenue share.
- The increase in the frequency of chronic wounds is driving the demand for amorphous hydrogel dressings.
- Several advancements in wound dressings and increasing biomedical R&D are creating a strong product pipeline.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The driving factor for the amorphous hydrogel dressings market revenue is the rising number of burn victims and its proven effectiveness in wound management. Furthermore, manufacturers putting a strong emphasis on continuous innovation are creating advanced amorphous hydrogel dressings with enhanced features, such as antibacterial properties, greater wear life, and improved moisture control, contributing to the market revenue growth.
However, regulatory restrictions, distribution challenges in rural areas, and lack of awareness among population may limit market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Application
Based on applications, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into surgical wounds, burns, pressure ulcers, and others. Due to the rising number of hospital admissions and bedridden patients, the pressure ulcer segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.
Segmentation By End-User
Based on the end-user, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Due to many surgical procedures and avoiding surgical site infections, the hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share.
Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Based on distribution channels, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Due to the accessibility of affordable medications, the retail pharmacies segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global amorphous hydrogel dressings market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the availability of a sophisticated healthcare system, a rising senior population, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape
Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings:
- 3M Company
- Cardinal Health
- Smith & Nephew plc
- DermaRite Industries LLC
- ConvaTec Group plc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
Report Coverage
Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.