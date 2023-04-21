Quantexa Named in the E2E Tech 100 List of UK’s Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Association with The Independent

LONDON, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors has been ranked 12th in the 2023 E2E Tech 100 list in association with The Independent and in partnership with IWG plc as the strategic founding partner. Having been independently verified by data from Experian and Go Live Data, the E2E Tech 100 celebrates the UK's fastest-growing tech companies according to their revenues over the past two years that have a minimum annual turnover of £10 million.



In what has been a difficult period for many tech companies, Quantexa continues to post impressive growth, recently announcing that it has completed a $129 million Series E funding round. The latest investment round secures the British tech company’s unicorn status with a valuation of $1.8 billion and will accelerate the execution of its growth strategy within the *$230bn Decision Intelligence category.

This success follows Quantexa’s recent acquisition of Aylien, a Dublin-based leader in natural language processing (NLP) and advanced AI, and its continued geographic expansion, which has seen the company grow from 500 to 650 employees over the past year and open new offices in New York City, the UAE, Amsterdam, and a state-of-the-art Technology and Analytics Hub in Malaga Tech Park, Spain, in November 2022.

Celebrating tech entrepreneurs and founders across a host of sectors, the E2E Tech 100 is a significant initiative designed to showcase the very best UK companies that are excelling, experiencing consistent growth, and presenting disruptive business strategies, creating an impact not just in their own sector, but also on a nationwide and in some cases a global scale.

E2E held a celebratory dinner at The House of Lords on the 20th of April hosted by Shalini Khemka CBE, kindly supported by Lord Bilimoria CBE, DL, Founding Board Director, E2E, Richard Morris, CEO of IWGplc UK and Darryl Eales Chairman of E2E.

Speaking about the E2E Tech 100 in association with The Independent, Shalini Khemka, CBE and founder of E2E, says: “To see so many extraordinary tech entrepreneurs in the top 100 from a host of innovative sectors is a testament to the amazing work the UK tech industry is achieving. Each and every person on this list should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and will continue to achieve in the years to come.”

Commenting on the organization's inclusion in the list, Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa, said: “Since 2016, Quantexa has been on a transformational journey, accelerating the growth of our advanced analytics, AI and Machine Learning technology and firmly establishing our leadership position in the emerging Decision Intelligence category. We are thrilled to be recognized in the E2E Tech 100 list as we continue to innovate, diversify, and expand internationally.”

Lord Bilimoria CBE, DL said: “I have been a founding Board Member of E2E and under the leadership of Shalini Khemka CBE, seen it flourish into the go to ecosystem to support Founders, Business Leaders, and Investors. We have worked on several initiatives together to highlight the issues faced by business founders within the UK and to provide services that address the core challenges. Since the launch of E2E in 2011, Shalini and her team have built an exceptional platform for entrepreneurs to meet, learn, raise investment, and access corporate support.

Richard Morris, UK Chief Executive of IWG plc, observed: "IWG has been a partner of E2E for over 7 years and has experienced the outstanding support and platform they provide to the UK SME sector. The quality of their community, from their members to speakers is unparalleled in my view. During our longstanding partnership, we have expanded the flexible working and service office packages offered to their members on preferred rates and we are proud of the value that we are bringing together to UK entrepreneurship."

The full list can be viewed here.

The tracks are independently compiled by Go Live Data and Experian according to specific criteria and official data. Each track is supported by our strategic founding partner, IWG plc and our partners Evelyn Partners, Adia PR, Go Live Data, Virtuoso Legal, Lioncroft, Experian

*Total addressable market (TAM) estimate is based on Quantexa proprietary research with data from sources including IDC, Chartis, GreySpark (GS), Allied Market Research, and Inkwood Research.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 650 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Malaga, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxemburg, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and the UAE. For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.

About E2E

Founded in 2011, by Shalini Khemka CBE, E2E is an exciting and thriving powerhouse of ground-breaking entrepreneurs, investors, non-execs and SME focused corporate organizations. Its entrepreneurial ecosystem provides access to finance, non-execs and high-quality corporate services. E2E’s current community consists of 24,000 SMEs who contribute £230bn in turnover to the UK economy and employ 1.15 million people.

About Shalini Khemka

As former Chair of the Business Action Council’s Job Retention Scheme Committee, Shalini led the recommendation of policy changes to No.10 Downing Street and the Government. Her work during COVID-19 played a major role in the introduction of the UK Bounce Back Loans scheme, the introduction of Flexi-Furlough and Short Time Working Directive introduced in 2020. Shalini was an Investment Director at LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyd's Banking. In 1999, Shalini co-founded the world's first online 'bank to bank' trade finance company. She was a Management Accountant at Deutsche Bank and worked in various finance related roles for Bankers Trust, NatWest Bank and Coopers & Lybrand. In 2022, Shalini was awarded a The Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to entrepreneurship.

