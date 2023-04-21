Biosurfactants Market Estimated to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 11.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Biosurfactants Market will grow to USD 1.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in the market is triggered by the increasing demand for green solutions. Also, the regulations imposed by several government organizations for the use of chemically synthesized surfactants are fueling the demand for environmentally friendly surfactant.

According to ScienceAlert, “Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with a wide range of applications.” Biosurfactants are surface-active compounds produced by the biologically available raw materials through microbial fermentation.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163644922

Browse in-depth TOC on “Biosurfactants Market”

178 - Market Data Tables

53 – Figures

196- Pages

List of Key Players in Biosurfactants Market:

Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier (China) Biotensidon GmbH (Germany) Saraya Co., Ltd. (Japan) Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan) Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (China) Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US) BASF SE (Germany) Holiferm Limited (UK) Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Biosurfactants Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for green solutions Restraints: Lack of production technology and cost-competitiveness of rhamnolipids Opportunity: Rising demand from petroleum industry

Key Findings of the Study:

Glycolipids is the largest biosurfactants material of biosurfactants market. Personal care is projected to be the fastest growing application of the biosurfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for biosurfactants during the forecast period

If You Want to Know More About Report, Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=163644922

Rhamnolipids type is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. This is owing to the enhanced functionality of rhamnolipids over the chemically synthesized surfactants. They offer efficient physicochemical properties in terms of emulsification activities, antimicrobial activities, stabilities, and surface activities.

The personal care application is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumer awareness regarding the use of environmentally friendly products is rising. Hence, the demand for products made from natural sources is increasing. The key growth segments include baby care, hair care, and skincare products.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163644922

Biosurfactants market is projected to witness the highest CAGR in Europe in the next five years. Europe is the largest market of biosurfactants because of increased demand from home care, personal care, and agriculture applications. The high demand for less toxic and highly biodegradable products due to the rising concerns for environmental protection is driving the demand for biosurfactants in Europe. Stringent environmental regulations imposed by REACH further raised the demand for eco-friendly and biologically-derived surfactants.

The biosurfactants market is dominated by key players such as Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier (China), Biotensidon GmbH (Germany), Saraya Co., Ltd. (Japan), Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Holiferm Limited (UK), Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and others. These players have a strong foothold in the global biosurfactants market as well as a strong distribution network across the globe.

Browse Adjacent Markets Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports

Related Reports: