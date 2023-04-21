RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2023-04-21
Loan1061
Coupon0.75%
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/-750
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,101 
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids28 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.565 %
Lowest yield2.544 %
Highest accepted yield2.570 %
% accepted at highest yield       96.77

 

Auction date2023-04-21
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/-750
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,910 
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids23 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.482 %
Lowest yield2.469 %
Highest accepted yield2.490 %
% accepted at highest yield       49.06 



 