RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-04-21
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75%
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/-750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,101
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|28
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.565 %
|Lowest yield
|2.544 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.570 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|96.77
|Auction date
|2023-04-21
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/-750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,910
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|23
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.482 %
|Lowest yield
|2.469 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.490 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|49.06