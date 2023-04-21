Geothermal Energy Markets: Binary & Flash Cycle Plant, Dry Steam Plant, Ground Source Heat Pumps, Direct Systems - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geothermal Energy Market by Application (Power Generation, Residential & Commercial Heating And Cooling), Temperature, Technology (Binary & Flash Cycle Plant, Dry Steam Plant, Ground Source Heat Pumps, Direct Systems) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The geothermal energy market is estimated to grow from USD 7.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.4 Billion by 2027, it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9%

Geothermal energy market is driven by major factors such as need for renewable power generation, increasing adoption of ground source heat pumps (GHP), and favorable government policies

Power Generation segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on application

By application, the geothermal energy market has been segmented into power generation, residential heating and cooling, commercial heating and cooling, and others.

The power generation segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for sustainable energy in every sector. Also, geothermal energy is preferred over other renewable forms of energy such as wind, solar, and hydropower for power generation.

Flash Steam Plants segment is expected to emerge as the second largest segment based on technology

By technology, the geothermal energy market has been segmented into Binary Cycle plants, Flash Steam Plants, Dry Steam Plants, Ground Source Heat Pumps, Direct Systems, and others. The Flash Steam Plants segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

The Flash steam plants vary in size depending on whether they are single- (0.2-80 MW), double - (2-110 MW), & triple-flash (60- 150 MW) plants. It produces about 27 kg/MWh of CO2 emissions while a binary power plant produces zero CO2 emissions. As per the favorable government policies and mature technology of dry steam plants are expected to drive the geothermal energy market.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the advancements in suitable geographical areas and many countries focused on the use of geothermal energy for electricity production and other applications and their increased high investment for new projects in the region are expected to drive the growth of the geothermal energy market in Europe.

Competitive landscape

The geothermal energy market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the geothermal energy market are Ormat (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Baker Hughes Company (US), NIBE Group (Sweden), and SLB (US).

Premium Insights

Favorable Renewable Energy Policies to Drive Market During 2022-2027

Asia-Pacific Market to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Binary Cycle Plants Segment Dominated Market in 2021

Medium Temperature Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Market in 2021

Power Generation Segment Held Largest Share of Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for Ground Source/Geothermal Heat Pumps

Favorable Government Policies and Initiatives

Use of Geothermal Energy for Power Generation

Focus on Addressing Climate Crisis and Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Restraints

High Growth of Solar, Wind, Gas, and Other Alternative Renewable Energy Sources

Lack of Exploration and Drilling Techniques Required to Identify and Develop Undiscovered Geothermal Resources

Expensive Geothermal Well Drilling Leading to High Upfront Project Costs

Opportunities

Emergence of Advanced Technologies and Rise of Geothermal 2.0

Co-Production and Conversion of Oil and Gas Wells for Geothermal Energy

Geothermal Potential for Low- and Medium-Temperature Resources

Mineral Extraction Using Geothermal Energy

Challenges

Acquisition of Power Purchase Agreements (Ppas)

Multiple Environmental Reviews and Assessments Associated with Geothermal Projects

Absence of Geothermal Professionals, Consultants, and Businesses

Case Study Analysis: Problem Statement and Solution

Energy-Efficient Geothermal Heating and Cooling at Detached House in Westhoffen, France

Elderly Accommodation Center in Meung Sur Loire, France, Uses Geothermal Energy for Heating and Cooling

Chateau Pontet-Canet Winery Sustainably Uses Geothermal Energy at Vineyard

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Supports Geothermal Development in Kenya

Technology Analysis

Enhanced Geothermal Resources

Advanced Geothermal Resources

Closed-Loop Geothermal (Clg) Energy

Dispatchable Geothermal Plants

Underground Thermal Energy Storage

Supply Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis of Geothermal Combined Heat and Power Generation

Exploration & Feasibility

Development

Drilling

Front-End Engineering and Design (Feed)

Manufacturing

Construction/Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (Epc)

Operations and Maintenance

Supply Chain Analysis of Market for Ground Source/Geothermal Heat Pumps

Raw Material Suppliers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oems)

Distributors

End-users

Company Profiles



Power Plant Equipment Providers

Ormat

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

General Electric

Ansaldo Energia

Fuji Electric

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Siemens Energy

Exergy International Srl

Altarock Energy

Sub-Surface Equipment and Service Providers

Baker Hughes Company

Slb

Halliburton

Nov

Weatherford International

Welltec

Mannvit

Geothermal/Ground Source Heat Pump Manufacturers and Service Providers

Nibe Group

Carrier Global Corporation

Danfoss

Trane Technologies

Bosch Thermotechnik Gmbh

Viessmann Group

Dandelion Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59ckz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment