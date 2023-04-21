Global Nasogastric Tube Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $754.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasogastric Tube Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric), By Indication, By Type, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nasogastric tube market size is expected to reach USD 754.5 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

BD

Qmd

Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Securmed

Vygon

Medtronic

Andersen Products Inc.

Cardinal Health

Poly Medicure Limited

Baihe Medical

The major factors that fuel the market growth are the rising penetration of chronic conditions such as CVD, bleeding disorders, dysphagia, and others. A growing number of preterm births and an increasing geriatric population further boost the market growth.



The geriatric population inhibits higher chances of comorbid conditions that lead them to develop malnutrition. In such situations, nasogastric tubes are highly useful. As per the data from the CDC, in 2021, preterm birth affected about one of every ten infants born in the U.S. The percentage of preterm cases increased from 10.1% in 2021 to 10.5% in 2022. Similarly, according to the WHO, people aged 60 and above increased from 900 million in 2015 to 2,000 million in 2050.



Furthermore, key players worldwide are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as launching advanced products, expansion, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their dominance in the market. For instance, in May 2021, QMD expanded its enteral feeding portfolio by launching a new Degania line of Bi-Port and Single-Port Feeding Tubes for nasogastric feeding.



Unlike other markets, COVID-19 didn't negatively impact the industry as there was a significant rise in the number of hospitalizations, which further increased the demand for nasogastric tubes for critically ill patients. However, factors such as delayed development of technologically advanced products, and increasing cases of side effects like skin irritation, tube perforation, tube dislocation, retching, and gagging are projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Nasogastric Tube Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the adult segment held the largest share of 36.9%, and the geriatric population is projected to register the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period. An increased aging population and a growing number of chronic conditions are positively impacting the industry's growth

In 2022, the dysphagia segment dominated the market growth with a revenue share of 20.5%. However, the others segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising cases of cancer, stroke, and others

Based on type, the small-bore feeding tubes segment held the largest revenue share of 61.08% in 2022 and is also further expected to showcase the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the launch of technologically advanced products and effectiveness

Based on end-use, hospitals & nursing homes held the largest market share of about 59.7% in 2022. The home care segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR

In 2022North America dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 37.5%. The major factors that attribute the industry growth are the easy availability of technologically advanced products and high awareness among patients about nasogastric tubes

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Market Definitions



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Global Nasogastric Tube Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

4.1 Nasogastric Tube Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3 Regulatory Framework

4.4 Market Driver Analysis

4.4.1 Rise In Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

4.4.2 Increase In The Number Of Preterm Births

4.5 Market Restraint Analysis

4.5.1 Infections And Skin Irritation Caused By Nasogastric Procedures

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Swot Analysis

4.8 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Nasogastric Tube Market - Segment Analysis, By Patient Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Global Nasogastric Tube Market: Patient Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Adult

5.2.1 Adult Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Pediatric

5.3.1 Pediatric Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Geriatric

5.4.1 Geriatric Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Nasogastric Tube Market - Segment Analysis, By Indication, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Global Nasogastric Tube Market: Indication Movement Analysis

6.2 Stomach Cancer

6.2.1 Stomach Cancer Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Esophageal Cancer

6.3.1 Esophageal Cancer Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Ibd

6.4.1 Ibd Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Chronic Kidney Disease

6.5.1 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Dysphagia

6.6.1 Dysphagia Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Nasogastric Tube Market- Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Nasogastric Tube Market: Type Movement Analysis

7.2 Small-Bore Feeding Tubes

7.2.1 Small-Bore Feeding Tubes Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3 Large-Bore Feeding Tubes

7.3.1 Large-Bore Feeding Tubes Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Nasogastric Tube Market- Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Nasogastric Tube Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

8.2 Hospitals & Nursing Homes

8.2.1 Hospitals & Nursing Homes Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Home Care

8.3.1 Home Care Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Nasogastric Tube Market: - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Positioning

10.3. Company Profiles/Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9x4io

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.