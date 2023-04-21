Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Notice of AGM

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.1 the Company has submitted notices of the Company’s and Fund’s AGMs to be held on Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 11.30 a.m. onwards, to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The notices are also available from the ‘Trust Documents’ section of the Company’s website:

https://middlefield.com/funds/uk-funds/middlefield-canadian-income-trust/

Hard copies of the notices and forms of proxy for use at the AGM will be posted shortly to all shareholders.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

