Global Meat, Poultry and Seafood Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031: Increased Demand for Quality and Sustainability Drives Growth

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat, Poultry and Seafood Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global meat, poultry and seafood market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The global meat, poultry, and seafood market reached a value of nearly $1,374.30 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $1,374.30 billion in 2021 to $1,845.78 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 and reach $2,324.43 million in 2031.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing rise in disposable income, increased popularity of seafood products, low interest rates, and emerging markets growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were covid-19 impact, expensive production and rising costs of feed, and stringent political restraints.



Going forward increased awareness about the health benefits, increasing population, and increased demand for quality and sustainability. Factors that could hinder the growth of the meat, poultry, and seafood market in the future include climate change and global warming, awareness of animal cruelty, and Russia Ukraine war.



The meat, poultry, and seafood market are segmented by type into meat, poultry, and seafood. The meat products market was the largest segment of the meat, poultry, and seafood market by type, accounting for 60.04% of the total market in 2021. The poultry market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in meat, poultry, and seafood market by type, going forward at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026 period.



The meat products market is further segmented by type of product into pork, mutton, beef, and other meat products. The mutton market was the largest segment of the coffee market segmented by type, accounting for 25.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the beef market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the coffee market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.



The poultry market is further segmented by type of product into chicken, turkey, ducks, and other poultry. The chicken market was the largest segment of the tea market segmented by type, accounting for 89.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the turkey market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tea market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.



The seafood market is further segmented by type of product into crustaceans, fish, and other seafood. The fish market was the largest segment of the tea market segmented by type, accounting for 52.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the crustacean's market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tea market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.



The meat, poultry, and seafood market are segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channel. The other distribution channel market was the largest segment of the meat, poultry, and seafood market by distribution channel accounting for 34.1% of the total market in 2021. The e-commerce market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in meat, poultry, and seafood market by distribution channel, going forward at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026 period.



The meat, poultry, and seafood market are segmented by nature into organic, and conventional. The oligonucleotides market was the largest segment of the meat, poultry, and seafood market by nature, accounting for 38.5% of the total market in 2021. The organic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in meat, poultry, and seafood market segmented by nature, going forward at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2026 period.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the meat, poultry, and seafood market, accounting for 43.3% the global market in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the meat, poultry, and seafood market will be Western Europe and, North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 23.2% and 20.05% respectively from 2021-2026.



The global meat, poultry, and seafood market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 24.86% of the total market in 2021. The Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was the largest competitor with 7.71% share of the market, followed by Danaher Corporation with 5.17%, Eurofins Scientific with 3.91%, Merck KGaA with 2.62%, Novozymes AS with 1.61%, Agilent Technologies Inc with 1.28%, New England Biolabs Inc with 0.94%, Precigen Inc with 0.72%, Amyris Inc with 0.52%, and GenScript Biotech Corporation with 0.38%.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the meat, poultry and seafood companies to launch new products, increase focus on ready-to-eat meals, focus on plant-based meat products, integrate robotics and automation in poultry meat processing, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on premium pricing, participate in trade shows and events, target millennials, increase focus on online consumers.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1374.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2324.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1.General Market Definition

6.2.Summary

6.3.Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4.Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1.Meat Products

6.4.2.Poultry

6.4.3.Seafood

6.5.Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.5.1.Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.5.2.Convenience Stores

6.5.3.E-commerce

6.5.4.Other Distribution Channel

6.6.Market Segmentation by Nature

6.6.1.Organic

6.6.2.Conventional



7. Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples



8. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.Raw Material Suppliers

8.2.Manufacturers

8.3.Wholesalers/Distributors

8.4.Retailers

8.5.End-Users



9. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Customer Information

9.1.Consumer Perception and Consumption Towards Seafood

9.2.Consumer Preference Between Farmed Seafood And Wild Seafood

9.3.Swiss Consumers Prefer Locally Sourced Poultry

9.4.Red Meat Consumption In The U.S.

9.5.The U.S. Poultry Exports Is Expected To Increase

9.6.US Consumers Cut Down Meat Consumption Due to Health Concerns

9.7.Consumer Awareness For Slow Growth Broiler



10. Major Market Trends

10.1.New Product Launches

10.2.Ready-To-Eat Meals

10.3.Increased Preference For Poultry In Asia

10.4.Use Of Big Data And Predictive Analytics

10.5.Rise in Plant-Based Meat Products

10.6.Cultured Meat

10.7.Robotics And Automation In Poultry Meat Processing

10.8.Use of 3D Imaging Systems

10.9.Online Delivery Of Meat

10.10.Use of Virtual reality (VR) In Production



11. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Size And Growth

11.1.Market Size

11.2.Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.2.1.Market Drivers 2016 - 2021

11.2.2.Restraints On The Market 2016- 2021

11.3.Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)

11.3.1.Market Drivers 2021 - 2026

11.3.2.Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026



12. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Regional Analysis

12.1.Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2.Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region

12.3.Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



13. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Segmentation

13.1.Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

13.3.Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)



14. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Segments

14.1.Global Meat Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2.Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($Billion)

14.3.Global Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($Billion)



15. Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

15.1.Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

15.2.Per Capita Average Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Expenditure, Global

15.3.Meat, Poultry And Seafood Per Capita Expenditure, 2021, Major Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4mj6m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment