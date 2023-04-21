Cancer Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Research and Development Activities Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Gene Transfer, and Others), By Indication, By End User, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for painless treatment at lower cost coupled with increasing aesthetic consciousness among the population significantly increases the demand for cancer gene therapy across different parts of the globe.

Besides, growing awareness about the advantages of using gene therapy and diagnosis, along with increasing healthcare expenditure on cancer treatment across the globe, is further expected to support the Cancer Gene Therapy Market during the forecast period. In 2022, an estimated 66,470 people (48,520 men and 17,950 women) will be diagnosed with head and neck cancer in the United States.



Increasing research and development activities



Increasing research and development activities and technological advancement with developed healthcare infrastructure is the major factor for the growth of the cancer gene therapy market during the forecast period. Government organizations are focusing on developed infrastructure with higher profit. Different type of innovative therapies is available for cancer therapy which is ethically acceptable, and the increasing development of new products are expected to boost the market growth over the years.

The growing regulatory environment has enhanced the demand for cancer gene therapy which will boost market growth during the forecast period. Due to their direct connection to consumer health, regulations are placed on producers to assure the release of products that are free from flaws which can drive market growth over the years.

Some laws have been changed to prevent product recalls during post-marketing surveillance since any flaws in gene therapy goods could be disastrous for patients.

However, the expansion of the cancer gene therapy market in the years to come will be aided by the growing availability of high-quality cancer gene therapy. In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.



Growing advancement in gene therapy



The increasing prevalence rate of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, tobacco use, low physical activity, high body mass index, and low intake of fruits and vegetables because of the growing population is further expected to create a lucrative growth of the market during the forecast period. In march 2022, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute granted USD 12 million to an Indiana University School of Medicine Researcher. This grant is for developing a major part of a gene therapy approach to safer and potentially curative treatments for hemophilia diseases.

Different private and government organizations are investing in gene therapy for curing cancer diseases across the globe. Similarly, increasing demand for laboratory automation and growing awareness of preventative healthcare are the major factors that will boost the market growth over the years.

The rise in cancer cases is primarily affecting the growth of the industry, being the second largest death cause in the world. In 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States, and 606,520 people will die from the disease.

Report Scope:



In this report, global cancer gene therapy systems market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By Therapy:

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Gene Induced Immunotherapy

Gene Transfer

Others

Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By Indication:

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc.

Altor Bioscience Inc.

Bluebird bio-Inc.

BioCancell Inc.

Celgene Inc.

Elevate Bio Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Genelux Corporation

Introgen Therapeutics Inc.

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck KGaA

