Global Bank Kiosk Market Expected to Reach $46.36 Billion by 2030: Rising Need for Quick and Easy Financial Services Drives Growth

The global bank kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 46.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030.

A bank kiosk is a self-service device that offers consumers a range of financial services without the need for human interaction. The bank kiosk industry has had rapid growth in recent years, and this growth is anticipated to continue. The value of bank kiosks resides in their capacity to offer consumers comfort, accessibility, and cost efficiency.

Bank kiosks will continue to play a significant role in the banking sector because of the growing need for quick and easy financial services. The desire for financial inclusion, technology improvements, and customer demand for self-service banking are driving the growth of the market for bank kiosks.



Banks are making heavy investments in cutting-edge kiosk technology that provides clients with value-added services like mobile banking, contactless payments, and cash recycling. The efficiency, security, and accessibility of bank kiosks will be significantly enhanced by these innovations, making them a crucial component of the financial ecosystem. ATMs, video terminals, and self-service kiosks are other subcategories of bank kiosks.

One of its key benefits is the potential of bank kiosks to increase operational efficiency in banking. Banks aim to cut wait times, speed up transaction times, and free up bank tellers to handle more complicated transactions by automating basic operations.



Cost-effectiveness is another important benefit of bank kiosks. Bank kiosks lighten the pressure on bank tellers, enabling the banks to employ fewer people and cut their operating expenses. Moreover, bank kiosks process several transactions at once, improving the effectiveness of banking operations.

In order to increase consumer access and save administrative costs, several banks have responded by putting bank kiosks at various places. Further increasing their appeal to clients, ATMs have improved in terms of security, dependability, and user-friendliness thanks to technological improvements.



The pandemic has accelerated the trend of contactless banking, as customers looked for ways to minimize their physical interactions with others. Bank kiosks provided a convenient and safe way for customers to access banking services without the need for face-to-face interactions.

As a result, there has been an increase in demand for bank kiosks since the start of the pandemic. The pandemic has also led to changes in customer behavior, with many customers now preferring self-service bank kiosks. In the long term, the bank kiosk industry is expected to continue growing as financial institutions adapt new and innovative services through self-service channels.



Bank Kiosk Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 40.6% in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of around 14.0% during the forecast period

The metropolitan segment dominated in 2022 with a revenue share of 44.6%. It is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 13.0% throughout the forecast period

The off-site segment held a revenue share of 53.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 15.0% throughout the forecast period

The ATMs segment gained a revenue share of 41.6% in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 14.0% throughout the forecast period

The BFSI end-user segment held the largest revenue share of 71.3% in 2022 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 15.0% throughout the forecast period

The primary source markets for bank kiosks are the U.S., Japan, China, India, the U.K., Canada, Germany, Brazil, France, and Mexico. The U.S. will be the primary source market for bank kiosk companies

