Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures Bolsters Growth

The global dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.7 Billion in 2027 from USD 6.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the development of technologically advanced solutions, among other factors.

By Type, the Therapeutic dental equipment market was the largest segment in the dental equipment market in 2021

By type, the dental equipment market is segmented into Therapeutic and Diagnostic dental equipment. The new and less invasive technological advancements are the major reasons for the higher growth of the therapeutic dental equipment segment. Additionally, the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing number of dental disorders and diseases are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Among End Users, the Hospitals and Clinics are expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2022 to 2027

Out of the end users, the hospitals and clinics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and growing number of people opting for various dental procedures are expected to drive the demand for dental equipment in this end-user segment.

In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market

The primary factors driving the growth of the European dental equipment market include the rising geriatric population, growing expenditure of the government on oral healthcare across Europe, and the high reimbursement rate in Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

All the above-mentioned factors, and the introduction of advanced and new technologies, are contributing to the growth of the dental equipment market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions

Rise in Oral Health Disorders

Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

Growing Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries

Restraints

High Cost of Dental Imaging Systems and Lack of Reimbursement for Dental Procedures

Opportunities

Impact of Dsos on the Dental Industry

Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/Cam Technologies

Growing Focus on Emerging Markets

Challenges

Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners

Industry Trends

Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Dental Equipment Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Therapeutic Dental Equipment

6.2.1 Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment

6.2.1.1 Dental Units

6.2.1.1.1 Instrument Delivery Systems

6.2.1.1.1.1 Rising Need for Easy Handling of Instruments

6.2.1.1.2 Dental Chairs

6.2.1.1.2.1 Growth in Advancements in Dental Practices

6.2.1.2 Dental Handpieces

6.2.1.2.1 Rising Demand for High-Tech Dental Handpieces

6.2.1.3 Dental Light-Curing Equipment

6.2.1.3.1 Growing Demand for In-Office Teeth Whitening Procedures

6.2.1.4 Electrosurgical Systems

6.2.1.4.1 Rising Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

6.2.1.5 Other Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment

6.2.2 Dental Laboratory Equipment

6.2.2.1 Cad/Cam Systems

6.2.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Single-Tooth Implants, Veneers, and Crowns

6.2.2.2 Milling Equipment

6.2.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Milling Machines in Creating and Modifying Dental Prosthesis

6.2.2.3 3D Printing Equipment

6.2.2.3.1 Rising Adoption for 3D Printers in Dental Industry

6.2.2.4 Casting Machines

6.2.2.4.1 Rising Adoption of Casting Machines in Creating Custom Dental Restorations

6.2.2.5 Ceramic Furnaces

6.2.2.5.1 Ceramic Furnaces Use High Pressures and Temperatures to Process Ceramic Materials

6.2.2.6 Other Dental Laboratory Equipment

6.2.3 Dental Lasers

6.2.3.1 Soft-Tissue Lasers

6.2.3.1.1 Diode Lasers

6.2.3.1.1.1 Low Costs Associated with Diode Lasers

6.2.3.1.2 Carbon-Dioxide Lasers

6.2.3.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Carbon-Dioxide Lasers Among Dentists

6.2.3.1.3 Nd: Yag Lasers

6.2.3.1.3.1 Rising Number of Soft-Tissue Surgeries

6.2.3.2 All-Tissue Lasers

6.2.3.2.1 Er: Yag Lasers

6.2.3.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Painless Dental Treatment

6.2.3.2.2 Er, Cr:Ysgg Lasers

6.2.3.2.2.1 High Demand for Alternatives to High-Speed Dental Drills

6.3 Diagnostic Dental Equipment

6.3.1 Extraoral Imaging Systems

6.3.1.1 Panoramic Systems

6.3.1.1.1 Rise in Dental Disorders

6.3.1.2 3D Cbct Systems

6.3.1.2.1 Growth in Dental Implants and Increase in Number of Vendors Offering Cbct Units

6.3.1.3 Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems

6.3.1.3.1 Rising Need for Single Digital Platform for Dental Treatments

6.3.2 Intraoral Imaging Systems

6.3.2.1 Intraoral X-Ray Systems

6.3.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Efficient and Faster Intraoral Diagnostics

6.3.2.2 Intraoral Sensors

6.3.2.2.1 Increasing Need for Reduced Operating Time

6.3.2.3 Intraoral Photostimulable Phosphor Systems

6.3.2.3.1 Rising Preference for Economical Options for Intraoral Imaging

6.3.2.4 Intraoral Cameras

6.3.2.4.1 Intraoral Cameras Help in Early Detection and Accurate Representation of Dental Conditions

6.3.3 Dental Imaging Software

7 Dental Equipment Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

Table 78 Market, by End-user, 2020-2027 (USD Million)

7.2 Hospitals & Clinics

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Dental Procedures

7.3 Academic & Research Institutes

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Industry-Academic Agreements and Funding for Dental Research Projects

7.4 Other End-users

8 Dental Equipment Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

3Shape

A-Dec, Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

Amd Lasers

Aseptico

Bego GmbH & Co. KG

Bien-Air Dental

Biolase, Inc.

Brasseler Usa

Carestream Dental LLC

Dentalez Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Gc Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

J. Morita Corp.

Midmark Corporation

Millennium Dental Technologies Inc.

Nakanishi Inc.

Newtom

Nova Instruments

Planmeca Group

Prexion Inc.

Straumann Group

Takara Belmont Corporation

Ultradent Products

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

