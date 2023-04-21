Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Caterpillar, ABB, Deere & Co, CNH Industrial & Linde

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market will grow from $301.85 billion in 2022 to $326.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $434.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth is mainly due to rapid urbanization and rising economic growth. Rapid urbanization and rising economic growth are expected to propel the growth of commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair going forward. Urbanization refers to the population shift from a rural area to an urban area.

Because of the increase in urbanization and population increase the usage of commercial machinery helps to increase repairs for commercial goods.

For instance, according to Uncharted, a US-based company that provides information regarding economic trends, for the year 2020 56.2% of the people living in urban areas are expected to increase to 79% by 2050. Their fore increase in Rapid urbanization and rising economic growth are driving the growth of the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair market.



Strategic collaborations for innovating new products have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial and industrial machinery market. Major companies operating in the commercial and industrial machinery market are focused on collaborating with one another to create new technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2022, The Chemours Company, a US-based chemical company with a Mexico-based commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment technology and manufacturing company, Bohn de Mexico. In accordance with the agreement, Bohn de Mexico will use OpteonTM XL20 (R-454 C), OpteonTM XL40 (R-454 A), and OpteonTM XL10 (R-1234 YF) for its new line of BOHN Ecoflex condensing units.

These refrigerants are non-ozone depleting (ODP) and have low global warming potential (GWP). The OpteonTM XL refrigerant line provides very low GWP solutions that are ideal for the new Ecoflex equipment generation from Bohn de Mexico, which offers cutting-edge technological innovations for the best energy efficiency of refrigeration systems and aids the business in achieving its sustainability goals.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair maintenance market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

