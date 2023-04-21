United States Ultrasound Device Market Report 2023: 3D & 4D Ultrasound Devices Have Bright Future

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ultrasound Device Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Ultrasound Devices Market is surpassing to reach US$ 3.06 Billion by 2027 according to the publisher.

Ultrasound is considered one of the most valuable diagnostic tools in medical imaging since it is fast and less expensive. In addition, it is safer than other imaging technologies as it does not utilize ionizing radiation and magnetic field.

The United States ultrasound devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 6.53% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.



Product Insights: Handheld Ultrasound Devices are expected to grow at a high CAGR



Based on product, the United States ultrasound market has been segmented into four parts, i.e., Trolley/Cart-Based, Compact/Handheld, and Point-of-Care (POC). Whereas, compact/handheld ultrasound devices are expected to grow at a high CAGR primarily due to the increased adoption of portable ultrasound devices for point-of-care applications. The United States ultrasound devices market was valued at US$ 2.23 Billion in 2022.



Technology Type: 3D & 4D Ultrasound Devices have bright Future



The U.S. ultrasound market is segmented into 2D, 3D/4D, and Doppler.

The United States ultrasound market is likely driven by rising demand for diagnostic devices such as miniaturized 2D and 3D/4D.

Furthermore, recent technological advancements, the introduction of innovative equipment, and the developing healthcare facilities in the United States have influenced key companies to develop quickly operable display devices.

In addition, Four-dimensional (4D) ultrasound imaging technology is even more convenient for healthcare specialists such as gynecologists. Therefore, it increases research and development with key market players to drive the demand for a 3D ultrasound during the forecast period.



Application: Radiology Contributed the Highest Market Share



Based on Application, the United States ultrasound market is further segmented into Radiology/General Imaging Applications, Cardiology Applications, Obstetrics/Gynecology Applications, Vascular Applications, and Others. Radiology contributed the highest share, owing to the increased adoption of ultrasound devices for examining abdominal disorders. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), about 5.7 million adults in the U.S. suffered heart failure between 2009 and 2012. This number is expected to rise to 9.4 million by 2030, generating demand for various medical devices, including ultrasound. The OB/GYN is expected to grow fastest due to the preferred diagnostic modality for gynecological problems and obstetrics.



End User: Hospitals dominated the Ultrasound Market in United States



By End User, The hospitals dominated the ultrasound market and held the largest revenue share and further expected to maintain their lead over the forecast period. The hospital segment will grow due to an increasing number of patients visiting hospitals with various lifestyle-related disorders and the rise in the adoption of new advanced imaging systems. In addition, the growing acquisitions between hospitals and market players will likely boost the demand for new installations of ultrasound machines in the coming years. In addition, according to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the cause of most deaths in the United States, with over half a million fatalities in 2021.



Key Players



The market is concentrated with a few prominent players. Public and private companies are investing in Research & Development to advance technologies in the field of ultrasound imaging, as it is becoming one of the fundamental aspects of healthcare. Some key players are Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.



For instance, In February 2022, Butterfly Network, Inc. and Ambra Health announced a partnership to accelerate and simplify interoperability for bedside imaging data. This partnership strengthens the sharing of valuable ultrasound information across hospitals and health systems. In December 2021, EagleView ultrasound introduced its wireless portable ultrasound device, which provides much freedom for ultrasound imaging and makes the point-of-care solution more affordable.



Product Type - Global Ultrasound Device Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints



1. Trolley/Cart-Based

2. Compact/Handheld

3. Point-of-Care (POC)



Technology Type - Global Ultrasound Device Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints



1. 2D Imaging

2. 3D Imaging

3. 4D Imaging

4. Doppler

5. Others



Application - Global Ultrasound Device Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints



1. Radiology/General Imaging

2. Obstetrics/Gynecology

3. Cardiology

4. Vascular

5. Others



End User - Global Ultrasound Device Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints



1. Hospitals

2. Surgical Centre

3. Ambulatory Care Centre

4. Other



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

5. United States Ultrasound System Market



6. Market Share - United States Ultrasound System



7. Products - United States Ultrasound Market



8. Technology - United States Ultrasound Market



9. Application - United States Ultrasound Market



10. End-user - United States Ultrasound Market



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens AG

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

