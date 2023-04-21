Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Record net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $9.0 million, up 20.6% from the prior quarter and 38.0% from the first quarter of 2022
  • Record diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.57, up 20.1% from the prior quarter and 38.7% from the first quarter of 2022
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2022
  • The Company adopted CECL effective as of January 1, 2023 and the “Day 1” impact was an increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings
  • The allowance for loan losses was 1.30% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2023 compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL
  • The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand, compared to $60 thousand for the prior quarter and $142 thousand for the first quarter of 2022
  • Core deposits for the quarter declined by just $17 million (or 1%) to $1.5 billion, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits (40.4% of total deposits) partially offset by a $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which includes fully insured balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS deposit programs. The net decrease in core deposits was impacted by pre-planned and anticipated client transactions (e.g., real estate acquisitions, a significant business acquisition and private placement investments) as well as typical seasonal changes. Furthermore, between March 31, 2023 and April 18, 2023, deposits (excluding brokered deposits and public deposit accounts) increased by $30 million
  • Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million, primarily due to $75 million in brokered deposits shifting to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances
  • Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 51% of total deposits
  • As of March 31, 2023, total available liquidity of $1.4 billion (or 173% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts). Total available liquidity is comprised of $311 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.1 billion of unused borrowing capacity
  • Net interest margin was 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% for the first quarter of 2022
  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase from 0.86% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.23% and 0.79% for the respective periods. The spot rate for deposits was 1.32% at March 31, 2023
  • Tangible book value per share was $26.30 as of March 31, 2023, up from $25.06 at December 31, 2022 as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the impact of adopting CECL. Tangible book value per share increased 15.4% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported record net income of $9.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our Team continues to focus on what we believe is our value proposition – exceptional service and quality relationship building. While the economic and banking environment was chaotic for all banks in the first quarter, we worked tirelessly to ensure our Clients were comfortable and aware of the strength of our balance sheet. We are proud of our deposit retention in the quarter and remain focused on providing banking Solutions that are of high value to our Clients. We continue to see shifts in the deposit base to interest bearing deposits, as we were expecting. Loan demand has slowed across the industry so we are opportunistically lending across all channels and regions at what we feel are reasonable rates of return.”

Sowers added, “Return on average equity for the first quarter was a record high of 24.8% and we improved our efficiency ratio to 48.9%. We remain focused on credit quality, enterprise risk management, strong liquidity on and off the balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value through managing expense and net interest margin.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in the quarter, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $428 thousand or 1.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 29.3% from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense, which resulted from higher funding costs as competitive pressure on deposit rates continued and we carried higher levels of cash liquidity during March that were funded by wholesale borrowings. Partially offsetting this was $1.9 million higher interest income resulting from the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.90% compared to 5.17% for the prior quarter and 4.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The 27 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due to higher rates paid on deposits and wholesale borrowings, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.19% for the first quarter of 2023 compared with 5.97% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 1.39% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.86% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits was 1.23% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $73 thousand. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $381 thousand from the prior quarter and compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and the prior quarter included a $304 thousand impairment related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset. The decline in noninterest income from the first quarter of 2022 was due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.1 million with a 11.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $474 thousand, compared with $11.4 million with a 10.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 11.6%, compared to the prior quarter and compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower variable compensation (accruals for commissions and incentives) related to loan and deposit production as well as a decline in professional services (in particular legal expense) related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme. The efficiency ratio was 48.9% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 55.2% in the prior quarter and 53.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.2% compared to 29.4% in the prior quarter and 29.7% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was lower mainly due to discrete tax benefits related to exercised stock options.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

The Company reported total assets of $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $112 million or 6.0% since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher cash balances, which were funded by an increase in wholesale borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank advances). Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $35 million or 2.2% since December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $91 million since December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $75 million decline in brokered deposits, which shifted to lower costing Federal Home Loan Bank advances at quarter end. Additionally, core deposits declined by $17 million, which was comprised of a $52 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits partially offset by $35 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, which included balances moving into the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs. As of March 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.8 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $14.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) Accounting Standard and Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted CECL for determining the allowance for credit losses. Upon adoption, we recognized a Day 1 increase of $1.9 million to the allowance for loan losses, a $974 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $2.0 million decrease to retained earnings. This represented an increase of 14% to the overall ACL.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $21.1 million or 1.30% of loans HFI, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics, there were no loan delinquencies as of March 31, 2023 and no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of March 31, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $14.6 million, down from $15.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total classified assets as of March 31, 2023 consisted of 11 loans, of which 5 loans totaling $8.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46.5%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 loans were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 March 31, 2023 (1)Dec 31, 2022
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio9.82%9.52%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio10.21%10.10%
Total risk-based capital ratio11.46%11.35%

      (1)   March 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we in good faith believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
      
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$13,347  $14,495  $17,099 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 73,420   30,409   40,878 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 125,045   83,738   66,038 
Total cash and due from banks 211,812   128,642   124,015 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 7,661   7,923   5,817 
Investment securities available for sale 103,790   104,652   114,382 
Loan held for sale 465   7,061   1,999 
Total loans held-for-investment 1,623,028   1,588,248   1,284,838 
Allowance for loan losses (21,135)  (19,152)  (17,117)
Net loans 1,601,893   1,569,096   1,267,721 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,020   7,020   4,909 
Right of use asset 2,889   3,265   3,400 
Premises and equipment, net 1,744   1,742   2,813 
Servicing assets, net 3,057   3,007   3,525 
Accrued interest receivable 5,674   5,291   3,453 
Other assets 20,623   17,181   13,448 
Total assets$1,966,628  $1,854,880  $1,545,482 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Noninterest bearing$639,664  $691,392  $724,469 
Interest Bearing 944,102   983,730   646,545 
Total deposits 1,583,766   1,675,122   1,371,014 
FHLB borrowings 192,000   -   10,000 
Other borrowings 17,956   17,954   17,948 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,592   18,480   14,630 
Total liabilities 1,814,314   1,711,556   1,413,592 
      
Shareholders' equity     
Common stock 73,254   72,221   70,899 
Additional paid-in capital 3,289   3,353   3,602 
Retained earnings 84,751   77,810   61,424 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (8,980)  (10,060)  (4,035)
Total shareholders' equity 152,314   143,324   131,890 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,966,628  $1,854,880  $1,545,482 
      


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  For the three months ended
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
Interest Income      
Loans $26,228 $24,717 $17,246
Investment securities  580  592  401
Deposits in other financial institutions  1,150  756  134
Total interest income  27,958  26,065  17,781
       
Interest Expense      
Deposits  4,924  3,149  327
Borrowings  866  320  313
Total interest expense  5,790  3,469  640
       
Net interest income  22,168  22,596  17,141
Provision for loan losses  73  60  142
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  22,095  22,536  16,999
       
Noninterest income:      
Service charges on deposit accounts  348  274  281
Net gain on sale of loans  474  792  2,471
Other noninterest income  643  18  357
Total noninterest income  1,465  1,084  3,109
       
Noninterest expense:      
Compensation and employee benefits  8,030  8,482  7,313
Occupancy and equipment  806  820  723
Data processing  944  942  653
Professional services  438  1,018  915
Other expenses  1,339  1,813  1,255
Total noninterest expense  11,557  13,075  10,859
Income before provision for income taxes  12,003  10,545  9,249
Provision for income taxes  3,029  3,102  2,747
Net income $8,974 $7,443 $6,502
Net income available to common shareholders $8,923 $7,394 $6,432
       
Earnings per share      
Basic earnings per share $1.59 $1.33 $1.16
Diluted earnings per share $1.57 $1.31 $1.13
       
Average shares outstanding  5,608,193  5,551,376  5,568,400
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,673,394  5,645,355  5,672,701


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  For the three months ended
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
  Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $123,159 $1,150 3.79% $91,324 $756 3.28% $116,903 $134 0.46%
Investment securities  112,694  580 2.06%  114,390  592 2.07%  109,252  401 1.47%
Loans, including LHFS  1,597,236  26,228 6.66%  1,527,863  24,717 6.42%  1,268,695  17,246 5.51%
Total interest-earning assets  1,833,089  27,958 6.19%  1,733,577  26,065 5.97%  1,494,850  17,781 4.82%
Noninterest-earning assets  24,905      25,627      21,502    
Total Assets $1,857,994     $1,759,204     $1,516,352    
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  150,708  343 0.92%  141,030  295 0.83%  78,557  16 0.08%
Money market  621,148  2,515 1.64%  597,670  1,674 1.11%  498,146  192 0.16%
Savings deposits  13,912  22 0.64%  13,444  18 0.53%  13,523  3 0.09%
Certificates of deposit  169,213  2,044 4.90%  101,202  1,162 4.56%  68,525  116 0.69%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  954,981  4,924 2.09%  853,346  3,149 1.46%  658,751  327 0.20%
                   
FHLB advances  48,711  594 4.95%  12,195  112 3.64%  10,000  41 1.66%
Other borrowings  17,976  272 6.14%  18,063  208 4.57%  17,948  272 6.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  66,687  866 5.27%  30,258  320 4.20%  27,948  313 4.54%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  669,796  -    720,656  -    682,880  -  
Total Funding Sources  1,691,464  5,790 1.39%  1,604,260  3,469 0.86%  1,369,579  640 0.19%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  19,750      13,614      14,301    
Shareholders' equity  146,778      141,330      132,472    
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,857,992     $1,759,204     $1,516,352    
                   
Net interest income/spread   $22,168 4.80%   $22,596 5.11%   $17,141 4.63%
Net interest margin     4.90%     5.17%     4.65%


 PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
 Condensed Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$211,812  $128,642  $102,173  $88,792  $124,015 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 7,661   7,923   6,157   6,157   5,817 
Investment securities 103,790   104,652   107,332   113,565   114,382 
Loans held for sale 465   7,061   7,789   4,460   1,999 
Total loans held-for-investment 1,623,028   1,588,248   1,487,098   1,379,519   1,284,838 
Allowance for loan losses (21,135)  (19,152)  (19,092)  (17,776)  (17,117)
Net loans 1,601,893   1,569,096   1,468,006   1,361,743   1,267,721 
Right of use asset 2,889   3,265   2,669   3,037   3,400 
Premises and equipment, net 1,744   1,742   2,040   2,640   2,813 
Other assets and interest receivable 36,374   32,499   30,735   31,708   25,335 
Total assets$1,966,628  $1,854,880  $1,726,901  $1,612,102  $1,545,482 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
          
Liabilities         
Noninterest Bearing$639,664  $691,392  $763,227  $747,006  $724,469 
Interest Bearing 944,102   983,730   767,371   693,646   646,545 
Total Deposits 1,583,766   1,675,122   1,530,598   1,440,652   1,371,014 
Borrowings 209,956   17,954   47,952   27,950   27,948 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,592   18,480   13,417   13,305   14,630 
Total liabilities 1,814,314   1,711,556   1,591,967   1,481,907   1,413,592 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock 73,254   72,221   71,671   71,516   70,899 
Additional paid-in capital 3,289   3,353   3,568   3,368   3,602 
Retained earnings 84,751   77,810   70,386   64,036   61,424 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,980)  (10,060)  (10,691)  (8,725)  (4,035)
Total shareholders' equity 152,314   143,324   134,934   130,195   131,890 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,966,628  $1,854,880  $1,726,901  $1,612,102  $1,545,482 
          
Book value per common share$26.83  $25.60  $24.12  $23.31  $23.42 
Tangible book value per common share$26.30  $25.06  $23.49  $22.68  $22.80 
Shares outstanding 5,676,017   5,599,025   5,594,380   5,584,465   5,630,993 


 PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
 Condensed Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 For the three months ended
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Interest income$27,958  $26,065  $21,978  $18,706  $17,781 
Interest expense 5,790   3,469   1,375   723   640 
Net interest income 22,168   22,596   20,603   17,983   17,141 
Provision for loan losses 73   60   1,316   659   142 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,095   22,536   19,287   17,324   16,999 
          
Noninterest income 1,465   1,084   1,405   1,442   3,109 
          
Compensation and employee benefits 8,030   8,482   7,261   7,374   7,313 
Occupancy and equipment 806   820   756   808   723 
Data processing 944   942   993   824   653 
Professional services 438   1,018   1,493   1,835   915 
Other expenses 1,339   1,813   1,224   1,759   1,239 
Total noninterest expense 11,557   13,075   11,727   12,600   10,843 
          
Income before provision for income taxes 12,003   10,545   8,965   6,166   9,265 
Income taxes 3,029   3,102   2,614   1,769   2,747 
Net income$8,974  $7,443  $6,351  $4,397  $6,518 
Net income available to common shareholders$8,923  $7,394  $6,306  $4,347  $6,448 
          
Earnings per share         
Basic earnings per share$1.59  $1.33  $1.14  $0.78  $1.16 
Diluted earnings per share$1.57  $1.31  $1.12  $0.77  $1.14 
          
Average shares outstanding 5,608,193   5,551,376   5,549,480   5,543,065   5,568,400 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,673,394   5,645,355   5,640,841   5,639,282   5,672,701 
          
 Performance Ratios
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
ROAA 1.96%  1.68%  1.51%  1.11%  1.74%
ROAE 24.80%  20.89%  17.41%  13.28%  19.95%
ROATCE(1) 25.32%  21.41%  17.84%  13.64%  20.48%
Net interest margin 4.90%  5.17%  4.99%  4.61%  4.65%
Net interest spread 4.80%  5.11%  4.96%  4.60%  4.63%
Efficiency ratio(1) 48.90%  55.22%  53.29%  64.86%  53.55%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.52%  2.95%  2.79%  2.95%  2.90%
          
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.      


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
          
 Selected Quarterly Average Balances
 (Dollars in thousands)
 For the three months ended
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Total assets$1,857,994 $1,759,204 $1,665,491 $1,592,276 $1,516,352
Earning assets$1,833,089 $1,733,577 $1,638,026 $1,564,662 $1,494,850
Total loans, including loans held for sale$1,597,236 $1,527,863 $1,438,489 $1,339,095 $1,268,695
Total deposits$1,624,777 $1,574,002 $1,482,739 $1,419,648 $1,341,631
Total shareholders' equity$146,778 $141,330 $144,727 $132,789 $132,472
          
          
 Loan Balances by Type
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Real estate - investor owned$472,315 $476,404 $403,950 $390,628 $350,152
Real estate - owner occupied 418,788  394,365  382,689  359,270  371,840
Real estate - multifamily 141,783  130,901  136,841  121,693  105,964
Real estate - single family 121,760  118,502  107,728  94,212  89,630
Commercial business 401,277  405,919  394,369  362,410  316,216
Land and construction 64,571  56,153  55,418  44,856  44,856
Consumer 2,534  6,004  6,103  6,450  6,180
Total loans held for investment$1,623,028 $1,588,248 $1,487,098 $1,379,519 $1,284,838
          
          
 Deposits by Type
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Noninterest-bearing DDA$639,664 $691,392 $763,227 $747,006 $724,469
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 99,988  109,130  95,677  93,405  75,904
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 637,031  614,991  576,395  518,139  488,547
Time deposits, excluding brokered 77,052  54,887  56,341  67,096  67,089
Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,453,735  1,470,400  1,491,640  1,425,646  1,356,009
Total brokered deposits 130,031  204,722  38,958  15,006  15,005
Total deposits$1,583,766 $1,675,122 $1,530,598 $1,440,652 $1,371,014
          


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
          
 Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses
 (Dollars in thousands)
 For the three months ended
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Allowance for loan losses:         
Beginning balance$19,152  $19,092  $17,776  $17,117  $16,975 
Impact of CECL adoption 1,910   -   -   -   - 
Provision for loan losses 73   60   1,316   659   142 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) -   -   -   -   - 
Ending balance 21,135   19,152   19,092   17,776   17,117 
Reserve for unfunded commitments(1) 2,802   1,718   1,674   1,635   1,421 
Total allowance for credit losses$23,937  $20,870  $20,766  $19,411  $18,538 
          
(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.    
          
          
          
 Asset Quality
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Total loans held-for-investment$1,623,028  $1,588,248  $1,487,098  $1,379,519  $1,284,838 
Allowance for loan losses$(21,135) $(19,152) $(19,092) $(17,776) $(17,117)
30-89 day past due loans$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
90+ day past due loans$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Nonaccrual loans$4,384  $3,880  $4,593  $1,453  $1,453 
NPAs / Assets 0.22%  0.21%  0.27%  0.09%  0.09%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.27%  0.24%  0.31%  0.11%  0.11%
Net quarterly charge-offs$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.30%  1.21%  1.28%  1.29%  1.33%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 482.09%  493.61%  415.68%  1223.40%  1,178.05%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
          
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
          
 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
 (Dollars in thousands)
          
 For the three months ended
 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Efficiency Ratio         
Noninterest expense$11,557  $13,075  $11,727  $12,600  $10,843 
Net interest income 22,168   22,596   20,603   17,983   17,141 
Noninterest income 1,465   1,084   1,405   1,442   3,109 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,633   23,680   22,008   19,425   20,250 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.90%  55.22%  53.29%  64.86%  53.55%
          
Pretax pre-provision net revenue         
Net interest income$22,168  $22,596  $20,603  $17,983  $17,141 
Noninterest income 1,465   1,084   1,405   1,442   3,109 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,633   23,680   22,008   19,425   20,250 
Less: Noninterest expense 11,557   13,075   11,727   12,600   10,843 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$12,076  $10,605  $10,281  $6,825  $9,407 
          
Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity        
Net income$8,974  $7,443  $6,351  $4,397  $6,518 
Average assets 1,857,994   1,759,204   1,665,491   1,592,276   1,516,352 
Average shareholders' equity 146,778   141,330   144,727   132,789   132,472 
Less: Average intangible assets 3,026   3,385   3,599   3,490   3,379 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 143,752   137,945   141,128   129,299   129,093 
          
Return on average assets 1.96%  1.68%  1.51%  1.11%  1.74%
Return on average equity 24.80%  20.89%  17.41%  13.28%  19.74%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 25.32%  21.41%  17.85%  13.64%  20.25%
          
Tangible book value per share         
Total equity 152,314   143,324   134,934   130,195   131,890 
Less: Total intangible assets 3,057   3,007   3,502   3,515   3,525 
Total tangible equity 149,257   140,317   131,432   126,680   128,365 
Shares outstanding 5,676,017   5,599,025   5,594,380   5,584,465   5,630,993 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$26.30  $25.06  $23.49  $22.68  $22.80 

 