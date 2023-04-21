Li Auto Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, China, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the Company’s ESG achievements in 2022 and progress toward its longstanding ESG goals and commitments.



To create a positive impact and bring value to its users, partners, employees, and other stakeholders, Li Auto has integrated a sustainability mindset into its daily business operations, covering five key focus areas: operational compliance and governance, innovation and product quality, care for employees, low-carbon efforts, and community contribution.

To learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts and download the full ESG report in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and English, please visit the ESG section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com/esg.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its model lineup includes Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8 and Li ONE, both of which are six-seat premium family SUVs, and Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

