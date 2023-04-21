Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill & CBH Group

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Product Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global farm product warehousing and storage market will grow from $83.45 billion in 2022 to $89.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The farm product warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $114.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth in the farm product warehousing and storage market can be attributed to the increasing retail penetration. Increasing retail penetration is expected to propel the growth of the farm product warehousing and storage market going forward. Retail penetration is a measure of how much a product or service is being used by customers compared to the total estimated market for that product or service.

Because of the increase in customer demands for product or service, most filers purchase the products and store them in warehouses and sell them according to the demand.

For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based export promotion agency for the year 2021, the retail industry achieved 96% of pre-COVID-19 sales in the year 2021. The Indian retail sector is valued at $2.77 billion for the year 2020. Therefore raise in increasing retail penetration is growing demand for farm product warehousing and storage market.



Warehouse operators are now constructing multi-story warehouses in densely populated cities and expensive land spaces. A multi-story warehouse is a warehouse consisting of more than one floor designed to increase the usable floor space per square foot of land. It results in a better land utilization rate and enhances operational efficiency.

Multi-story warehouses have been successful in densely populated cities predominantly in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, due to high land and construction costs, small site areas, and limited industrial land availability. Multi-story warehouses in Hong Kong average 12 floors. Prologis, the world's biggest warehouse owner, has also started construction to build the first multi-story warehouse in the USA.



North America was the largest region in the farm product warehousing and storage market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the farm product warehousing and storage market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Storage Services; Handling Services: Packing Services; Other Types

2) By Application: Farm; and Enterprise

3) By Ownership: Private; Public; and Bonded



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Characteristics



4. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Product Analysis



5. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Supply Chain



6. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Customer Information



7. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Trends And Strategies



8. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Size And Growth



9. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Regional Analysis



10. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Segmentation



11. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



13. Western Europe Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



14. Eastern Europe Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



15. North America Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



16. South America Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



17. Middle East Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



18. Africa Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



19. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market



21. Market Background: Warehousing And Storage Market



22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

CBH Group

