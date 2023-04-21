Investor News: Andreas Hald is the new CEO of FK Distribution

English Danish

21 April 2023

FK Distribution will have a new CEO effective from 1 May 2023. Andreas Hald joins the company from a position as managing director of Bring, the logistics company. The current CEO, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, will now devote all his time to the role of Group CEO of North Media and thus apply more management power to the strategic development of the Group.



A new CEO has been appointed to FK Distribution, North Media’s largest subsidiary. Andreas Hald brings almost 25 years of experience to the job from logistics, distribution and transport services. He began his career as a bike courier with Danish messenger service De Grønne Bude, and has since 2005 covered a number of positions with logistics company Bring, including CFO of Bring Danmark and Managing Director of Bring Courier & Express in the Nordics.

As CEO of FK Distribution, Andreas Hald’s brief will be to expand the company’s position in Denmark while also directing it more towards the international market.

“FK Distribution is a company rich in tradition and with an exciting future. We create value for our customers by helping them connect with their customers, and our national consumers have never been as responsive to a good deal as they are today. This makes for a great potential in FK Distribution’s market position and in the technological edge the company has in the international market. This is an advantage we aim to leverage to an even greater extent from now on,” says Andreas Hald.

FK Distribution’s automated technologies for packing and distributing individualised sets of leaflets to named households makes it a European leader. The world’s largest distribution company, Deutsche Post, applies FK Distribution’s technology in its transition to a more environmentally friendly distribution of leaflets in northern Germany.

Renewal and continuity

Andreas Hald takes over the position from Lasse Ingemann Brodt, who has been a part of FK Distribution’s management since 2012 – during the first six years as chief sales officer and for the past five years as CEO. Since April 2022, he has also served as Group CEO of North Media.

“Andreas is the perfect match for us to bring FK Distribution to the next level. I know Andreas from my time with Bring, and I’ve every confidence he’ll make use of his past experience to add a more international perspective to the business. In addition, he has human values which are a good match with the FK and North Media family,” says Lasse Ingemann Brodt.

Lasse Ingemann Brodt looks forward to being able to devote all his time to the position as Group CEO of North Media: “In April 2022, we appointed a new Group Executive Board with a stronger remit. The objective was to accelerate business development, speed up execution and ensure profitable growth, also through acquisitions. I’m excited that I’ll now be able to apply most of my time to that purpose.”

In 2022, FK Distribution packed and distributed about 1.3 billion leaflets, local newspapers and selected mail items (such as magazines) to Danish households. In addition, the ‘minetilbud’ digital platform had 133 million views of leaflets to 1.5 million users. FK Distribution employs about 300 staff members and almost 10,000 part-time deliverers.

