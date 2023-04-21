India Intelligent Transportation System Market Report 2022: Industry to Grow 16% Annually Through 2027

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Intelligent Transportation System Market Research Report: Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Intelligent Transportation System Market is set to grow at around 16% CAGR during 2022-27, predicts the analyst in their recent research study.

It includes a thorough analysis of the most recent trends, developments, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market as well as a projection of how the market will grow across various segments and regions over the coming years.



This study also provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including market size, revenue distribution, and expansion prospects, taking into account all relevant market segments and statistical information.

According to various discussed segment types, the study breaks into the market size, characteristics, and growth. The status of market development and market trends are also studied in the report. Additionally, it divides the market into categories for detailed analysis that reveals the market characteristics and future possibilities.



The Market Report Highlights:

Evaluation of the market

Enhanced Insights

Competitive Environment

Impact analysis for COVID

Historical data, projections, and estimates

Business Profiles

Regional and Dynamics

India Intelligent Transportation System Market Segment Analysis:



The segmentation analysis section of the report focuses on the India Intelligent Transportation System Market performance across various segments & geographies, which can help stakeholders plan their investments in order to increase their visibility, product portfolio, and clientele, which will ultimately lead to significant revenue generation in the forecast years.



Market Distributed into, By Component

Hardware

Sensors

Interface Boards

Surveillance Camera

Monitoring & Detection System

Telecommunication Network

Others (Central Control System, Variable Message Signs, etc.)

Software

Visualization Software

Transit Management System

Video Detection Management Software

Others (Data Analytics software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), etc.)

Services

Professional

Managed

Market Distributed into, By Type

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Automated Fare Collection Systems

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems (ANPR)

Others (Cooperative Vehicle Systems, Advanced Rural Transportation System (ARTS), etc.)

Market Distributed into, By Application

Traffic Monitoring & Management

Freight Management

Public Transport Management

Road Tolling System

Road Safety and Security

Parking Management

Others (Automotive Telematics, Environment Protection, etc.)

Market Distributed into, By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Maritime

Market Distributed into, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Regional Landscape



In terms of the Geographical front, the India Intelligent Transportation System Market expands across the following region:

North

South

East

West

Competitor Analysis:



This section contains comprehensive data on a number of key market competitors, as well as information on recent changes, market contributions, and effective marketing methods. The report also provides a dashboard summary of the historical and current performance of the top corporations.

The research report employs a number of approaches and analyses to offer comprehensive and reliable market data. The market study offers market growth prospects, drivers, opportunities, industry-specific risks and challenges, market share, and market growth rates.



In a fluent manner, the study also discusses key financial deals, import-export commerce, and the state of the world markets. Industry-specific SWOT analysis, Industry Concentration Ratio, and the most recent market share changes are all presented statistically in the form of tables, figures, graphs, and charts for simple comprehension.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Segmentation



2. Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. India's Evolution of Transportation Sector, 2017-2022



5. Impact of Covid-19 on India Intelligent Transportation System Market



6. India Intelligent Transportation System Market Trends & Insights



7. India Intelligent Transportation System Market Dynamics



8. India Intelligent Transportation System Market Hotspots & Opportunities



9. India Intelligent Transportation System Market Government Regulations, Policies & Product Standards, 2017-2022



10. India Intelligent Transportation System Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



11. India Intelligent Transportation System Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth



12. Competitive Outlook



13. Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Group

Siemens India

Urban Mass Transit Company Limited

Mobisoft Infotech LLC

EFKON India Pvt Ltd

Kent Intelligent Transportation Systems India Pvt Ltd

NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

AUM Infotech Pvt Ltd.

ATT India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/149imm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.