Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Fonterra Co-operative Group, Dairy Farmers of America, Groupe Lactalis, Agropur Dairy Cooperative & FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Ingredients Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy ingredients market reached a value of nearly $65,790.0 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $65,790.0 million in 2022 to $91,439.1 million in 2027 at a rate of 6.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2027 and reach $138,854.4 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, global population growth and growing number of health-conscious consumers.



Going forward, increasing number of diseases, rising population, rising penetration of organized retail, improvements in cold chains, increased dietary consciousness and increasing demand for sports nutrition will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the dairy ingredients market in the future include government initiatives towards milk alternatives, increase in lactose intolerance, impact of inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The dairy ingredients market is segmented by type into milk powder, whey protein, milk protein, third- generation ingredient, casein, butter milk powder, milk permeate, whey permeate and lactose. The milk powder market was the largest segment of the dairy ingredients market segmented by type accounting for 45.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the whey protein market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dairy ingredients market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027.



The whey protein market is further segmented by type into whey protein concentrate (WPC), whey protein isolate (WPI) and hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP). The whey protein concentrate (WPC) market was the largest segment of the whey protein market segmented by type accounting for 52.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP) market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the whey protein market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.



The whey protein concentrate (WPC) market is further segmented by type as WPC 80, WPC34 and other concentrates. The WPC 80 market was the largest segment of the whey protein concentrate (WPC) market segmented by type accounting for 69.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the WPC 34 market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the whey protein concentrate (WPC) market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027.



The lactose market is further segmented by application into food, feed, pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical, infant formula and other uses. The infant formula market was the largest segment of the lactose market segmented by application accounting for 40.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the food market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the lactose market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.



The dairy ingredients market is segmented by source into milk and whey. The milk market was the largest segment of the dairy ingredients market segmented by source accounting for 80.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the whey market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dairy ingredients market segmented by source, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.



The whey market is further segmented by type into sweet whey and acid whey. The sweet whey market was the largest segment of the whey market segmented by source accounting for 81.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the sweet whey market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the whey market segmented by source, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2027.



The dairy ingredients market is segmented by form into powder and liquid. The powder market was the largest segment of the dairy ingredients market segmented by form accounting for 87.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the liquid market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dairy ingredients market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.



The dairy ingredients market is segmented by production method into traditional method and membrane separation. The traditional method market was the largest segment of the dairy ingredients market segmented by production method accounting for 62.5% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the membrane separation market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dairy ingredients market segmented by production method, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027.



The dairy ingredients market is segmented by application into dairy products, convenience food, bakery and confectionery, infant milk formula, sports nutrition, medical nutrition, animal nutrition and other applications. The dairy products market was the largest segment of the dairy ingredients market segmented by application accounting for 35.5% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the convenience food market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dairy ingredients market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dairy ingredients market, accounting for 32.3% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dairy ingredients market will be Asia Pacific, and, Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.2% and 6.8% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.6% and 6.3% respectively.



The top opportunities in the dairy ingredients market segmented by type will arise in the milk powder segment, which will gain $10,852.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by source will arise in the milk segment, which will gain $19,983.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by form will arise in the powder segment, which will gain $22,341.3 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by production method will arise in the traditional method segment, which will gain $13,553.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the dairy products segment, which will gain $8,308.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The dairy ingredients market size will gain the most in the USA at $5,883.2 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the dairy ingredients market include focusing on automation, focusing on diary protein supplements, leveraging IoT, collaborating with e-commerce companies, focusing on clean label products, focusing on partnerships and acquisitions, focusing on developing innovative whey protein ingredients, leveraging 3D printing and focusing on the advancement of separation technologies.



Player-adopted strategies in the dairy ingredients market include extending product portfolio into the mental wellness space, focusing on strategic acquisitions, expanding product range through launch of new products, enhancing production capabilities through new investments and strengthening organic ingredients portfolio.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the dairy ingredients market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global dairy ingredients market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for for segment by type, by source, by form, by production method and by application in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies

Describes market Opportunities and Strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section Includes recommendations for dairy ingredients providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 571 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $65790 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $138854.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Dairy Farmers of America

Groupe Lactalis

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

FrieslandCampina Ingredients





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wzifm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment