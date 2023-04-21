Flash News: OKX Lists Alchemy Pay and Liquity for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it listed Alchemy Pay (ACH) and Liquity (LQTY) on its spot trading markets on April 21.



$ACH and $LQTY deposits opened at 6am UTC, $ACH/USDT and $LQTY/USDT Spot trading opened at 10am UTC on April 21. $ACH and $LQTY withdrawals will open at 10am UTC on April 22.

Alchemy Pay is a hybrid payment system focused on crypto and fiat payment acceptance for enterprises, and crypto on- and off-ramps via Visa, Mastercard, PayPal as well as more than 200 local fiat channels. ACH is the native token of the project. Users can use ACH tokens to pay for the network's transaction network fees.

Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. LQTY is the secondary token issued by the Liquity protocol. It captures the fee revenue that is generated by the system and incentivizes early adopters and Frontend Operators.

For more information, please visit OKX Support Center

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Film Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This communication is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. Estimated APY rates are paid by third party protocols and not by OKX. Estimated APY rates are not guaranteed and may change without notice. Your assets in Earn are not covered by insurance against potential losses, nor are they subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Historical returns are not indicative of future returns. OKX does not guarantee the repayment of principal or interest. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/ tax/ investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.