False Lashes Market to Reach $2.4 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “False Lashes Market Type (Colored Lashes, Regular Lashes, Decorative Lashes, Others) Raw Material (Human Hair, Synthetic Hair, Feather, Metal, Other) Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Offline Retailers, Malls & Hypermarket, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global false lashes market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Prime determinants of growth

The increasing use of false lashes in the in the fashion entertainment industry and growing trend of personalized beauty products drive the growth of the global false lashes market. On the other hand, health concerns related to the use of false eyelashes and growth in trade imbalance between key nations restrain the growth of the market. Nevertheless, influence of social media and celebrity endorsement of false lashes and rapid adoption of online sales channels are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Report Coverage & details:







Report Coverage







Details

Forecast Period



2022-2031

Base Year



2021

Market Size in 2021



$1.3 billion

Market Size in 2031



$2.4 billion

CAGR



6.5%

No. of Pages in Report



311

Segment covered



Type, Raw Material, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers



Increase in the use of false lashes in the fashion and entertainment industry. Consumers are seeking personalized beauty products. Change in lifestyle

Opportunities



Influence of social media and celebrities Rapid adoption of online sales channels

Restraints



Health concerns related to the use of false eyelashes. Reduction in free trade between countries

Covid-19 scenario-



During the COVID-19 pandemic, many specialty and retail chain stores were totally shut down for a longer period due to a lack of working capital in the companies, resulting in a decline in the false lashes market.

A shortage of raw materials during the lockdown posed a challenge for stakeholders in the industry. Players who were sourcing materials locally were in a much better position.

The regular lashes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the regular lashes segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global false lashes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as regular false lashes are applied to the natural lashes to create a fuller and more dramatic look. It is typically made from synthetic and natural materials, such as human hair and synthetic material. Eye makeup has become increasingly popular in recent years, with consumers paying more attention to their grooming. However, the decorative lashes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, as decorative lashes have become a popular beauty accessory that help to enhance the eyes and create a more subtle look, depending on the style and application.

The human hair segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on raw material, the human hair segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global false lashes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as high-quality false eyelashes are made from real human hair, which gives a more natural look and feel compared to synthetic materials and other types of raw materials. Human hair false eyelashes look very natural and blend seamlessly with your own eyelashes. However, the metal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031, as metal false lashes offer a unique and creative way to express oneself through makeup. Meatal lashes come in a variety of designs and styles, which allows users to customize their look and make a statement.

The malls and hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the mall and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global false lashes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it offers a wide variety of well-sorted and displayed food and household items on wide shelves. It includes fresh foods, infant foods, personal care items, cosmetics, and other packaged foods. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031, as e-commerce stores offer a variety of products from a number of manufacturing companies and resellers. Because of its accessibility and convenience, many devoted users of e-tailing services look to purchase false lashes online.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031



Based on region, North America region held the highest market share in term of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global false lashes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as consumers increased expenditure on cosmetics as well as eye makeup products and their concern about appearance, the demand for false lashes is rising in North America. The U.S. imports more eye makeup products such as lashes, hair extension, and other cosmetics products than any other country in the world. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing availability and accessibility of false lashes across the region.

Leading Market Players

Gianni Lashes

Velour Beauty, Inc.

Tarte, Inc.

Plumage Lash Factory

HB USA Holdings, Inc.

Qingdao IMI lashes Co., Ltd.

PT Bio Takara, Esqido Ltd.

Lilly Lashes, LLC

KISS Products, Inc.

PT Bintang Mas Triyasa

Static Nails

Dolvlashes

PT. Royal Korindah

Tatti Lashes

Levi Lashes

Momi Eyelash Co., Ltd

Xtreme Lashes, LLC.

Elegant Lashes by Katie

House of Lashes

The report analyzes these key players in the global false lashes market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

