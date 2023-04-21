Forensic Genomics Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Criminal Cases Across the Globe Drives Growth

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Genomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Component (Kits, Analyzers & Sequencers, Software, Consumables), By Technique, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forensic genomics market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to increasing private and government funding for the development of cost-effective forensic testing techniques along with testing and analysis of physical evidence in publicly funded forensic laboratories across the globe. Besides, increasing security concerns at both the international as well as national airports because of increasing criminal cases are expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Besides, increasing preference for using new equipment and systems for the forensic department due to technological advancement in forensics science will further propel the market over the forecast period.

Additionally, the huge usage of forensics by police officers and law enforcement agencies to identify criminals will drive the forensic genomics market in the coming years.

In February 2022, researchers from the University of Washington, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, used DNA testing of ivory shipments confiscated by law enforcement to identify the global criminal groups involved in ivory smuggling out of Africa.



The increasing number of Criminal Cases across the Globe



The increasing crime rate across the globe is expected to propel the forensic genomics market during the forecast period. According to data published by Statistics Canada, there were around 743 cases of homicides reported in 2020, and the U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2020 was 6.52, a 28.64% increase from 2019.

This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for forensic genomics for the identification of criminal samples from different sources. It can be used to identify criminals with high accuracy if biological evidence exists, and DNA might be used to exempt the individuals mistakenly convicted or accused of a crime which will further propel the market in the forecast period. According to the NCIC, 89,637 cases are reported for missing persons in the U.S., and among these cases, juvenile cases are accounted for 34%, thus increasing demand for investigation and driving the market growth during the forecast period.



Technological Advancement in forensic science



Technological development in the forensic department has gained significant importance in the last few years. Therefore, interest in criminal case investigation has increased in the last few years, and the rise in demand for genome analysis is expected to drive the global forensic genomics market during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to increase investments by government organizations in this space, thereby supporting market growth during the forecast period. In 2020, Biotechnology funding by the NIH was around 7.77 billion U.S. dollars in the US, and Total human genome funding by the National Institutes for Health (NIH) (FY2021) was USD4,435 million. The total number of forensic science technicians employed in the United States in 2020 by the local government is 9970 people. Similarly, in India, under the Nirbhaya scheme for child and women sexual abuse cases will be further demand for forensic genomics during the forecasted years.

