Serstech recruits new VP R&D

Serstech AB (“Serstech”) has recruited Anders Görtz as new Vice President Research & Development.



Anders Görtz has two decades of leadership experience in Research & Development and Product Management. His previous positions include management roles at Axis Communications AB and Vodafone Group Plc. He will join Serstech on June 5, 2023.

“I am excited to welcome Anders to his new role as VP R&D and to our management team. He brings valuable expertise and will be instrumental in our continued growth journey”, says Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com