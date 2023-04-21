The Global Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Is Projected To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 4.2% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030.| Data By Contrive Datum Insight Pvt. Ltd.

Farmington, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market size was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.A dysphagia diet thickening agent is a thick nutrient in the form of puree, powder, liquid, or gelatin for those who have trouble swallowing. Thickened liquids have been advised by dieticians, therapists, and pathologists as a way to lessen dysphagia issues in the affected population. Dysphagia diet thickening agents help people with dysphagia avoid aspiration.

The only thickening agent that can be frozen or heated while maintaining its viscosity is xanthan gum. The bioavailability of xanthan gum provides for effective drug and nutrient absorption. Xanthan gum is more acceptable and appealing to dysphagia patients due to its pre-thickened, colorless, stable, extended shelf-life, steady pH and temperature, and clean texture. Furthermore, when combined with amylase, xanthan gum is stable, lowering the risk of aspiration in dysphagia patients.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

On the basis of form type, the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is segmented into gel type thickeners and powder thickeners. The report contains quantitative insights about the following:

Introduction Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market, By Form Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million) Gel Type Thickeners Gel Type Thickeners: Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market, 2018-2026 (USD Million) Powder Thickeners Powder Thickeners: Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

Application Outlook:

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The report contains quantitative insights about the following

Introduction Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018-2026 (USD Million) Hospital Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies: Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market, 2018-2026 (USD Million) Retail Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies: Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market, 2018-2026 (USD Million) Online Pharmacies Online Pharmacies: Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

Regional Analysis:

The diagnosis rate and treatment-seeking rate for dysphagia are very low as patients are unable to detect the symptoms at an early stage. Thus, very few patients are able to seek for suitable medical attention; hence, this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market in the future.

Dysphagia diet thickening agents market report is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon product type, dysphagia diet thickening agents market is classified into powder thickener, gel type thickener, and thickened beverages. On the basis of distribution channel, market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, supermarkets, online pharmacies, and others.

The regions covered in this dysphagia diet thickening agents market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2.0 Billion By Type Gel-Type Thickeners

Powder Thickeners By Application Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Kent Precision Foods

Simply Thick

Nestle Health Science

Hormel Foods

Flavour Creations

Ingredion

Others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising the number of dysphagia patients and the growing demand for thickening agents are the primary factors driving the market for dysphagia diet thickening agents to grow at such a rapid pace.

Growing spending and a government initiative to help physicians who are urged to prescribe dysphagia diet thickening diet agents.

Due to low cost and labor availability in developing nations, initiatives to let foreign doctors and larger players enter the market are few important factors driving the market growth.

As new vendors launch improved products, global demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents is expected to rise.

Lack of standardized diagnostic tests and awareness about the dysphagia diet thickening agents among the affected population can hamper the market growth.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Kent Precision Foods

Simply Thick

Nestle Health Science

Hormel Foods

Flavour Creations

Ingredion

Others.

By Type

Gel-Type Thickeners

Powder Thickeners

By Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

