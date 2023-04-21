Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Environmental Protection and Energy Consumption Regulations to Boost Sector

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modular data center market grew from $25.89 billion in 2022 to $30.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The modular data center market is expected to grow to $61.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.9%.



Increasing environmental protection and energy consumption regulations are expected to propel the growth of the modular data center market going forward. The energy consumption performance of modular data centers, as well as the benefits in construction, planning, and required space, are in line with government policy directions.

The newly constructed data centers have benefited in terms of construction time, energy consumption, and cost. Modular data centers are intended to deal with server changes such as cloud computing, virtualization, centralization, and high density, as well as to improve data center operation efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and achieve the goal of rapid expansion and zero interference.

For instance, The European Commission is looking into other ways to increase the energy efficiency of data centers and cloud computing. Data center operations in the European Union are also anticipated to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 under the terms of the European Green Deal.

Similarly, in September 2020, CyrusOne, a US-based company which operates over 50 datacenters across the globe, pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2040 in order to reduce carbon emissions by its data center, and to ensure the continued growth of the company doesn't negatively impact the environment.

Similarly, Government of India will be announcing National Data Centre and Cloud policy that will incentivize green energy sources for data centers . Therefore, increasing environmental protection and energy consumption regulations will drive the modular data center market.



Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the modular data center market. Major companies operating in modular data centers are focusing on integrating new technologies into their product offerings to increase the efficiency of their data centers. For instance, in June 2022, Schneider Electric SE, a France-based company that specializes in digital automation and energy management launched a speedier prefabricated data center service in Europe.

Under the "Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One" brand, Schneider would deliver prefabricated containerized data centers from 27kW to 80kW produced at its Barcelona factory, with a streamlined ordering process. As opposed to engineer-to-order (ETO), the boxes are now available on a configure-to-order (CTO) basis, effectively moving toward standardized configurations that may be ordered from a catalog. For Edge sites or smaller users, the Easy prefabricated series of containers are ISO standard sized and may be delivered in as little as 12 weeks.



In May 2021, Johnson Controls International plc, an Ireland-based HVAC and security equipment manufacturer acquired Silent-Aire Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition Johnson Controls' position as the market leader in the rapidly expanding data center market with its cutting-edge cooling equipment technology and modular data center solutions. Silent-Aire Limited Partnership is a Canada-based manufacturer of modular data centers.



North America was the largest region in the modular data center market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the modular data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the modular data center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises; Large Enterprises

3) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunication; Media and Entertainment; Healthcare; Government and Defense; Retail; Manufacturing; Other Verticals



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $61.5 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

