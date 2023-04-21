Global Growth Areas in the Fibre Industry 2023 - Countries Where More Needs to be Done in Terms of FTTH/B Deployment

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "What are the Global Growth Areas in the Fibre Industry? - Countries Where More Needs to be Done in Terms of FTTH/B Deployment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the global growth areas of the fibre industry, focusing on Europe, APAC, the Americas and MEA.

It shows that there are still millions of homes still to be connected to fibre in each region, with governments and private providers investing in new initiatives to improve FTTH/B networks and digital infrastructure.

Key issues:

Millions of homes still need to be connected to fibre in Europe, APAC, the Americas and MEA.

Challenges to fibre deployment remain, including high costs in rural areas, limited competition, inadequate infrastructure, slow consumer adoption, and affordability for low-income households.

Governments and private operators are investing in new initiatives to improve FTTH/B networks.

Different countries in each region have different levels of progress in deploying FTTH/B networks due to different challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Global FTTH/B deployment

2.1. Overview of FTTH/B in Europe

Key trends identified in Europe

FTTH/B coverage in EU37- December 2021

FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - EU37

FTTH/B: top countries with the most to do in EU37

Europe: top countries with the most to do

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

2.2. Overview of FTTHB/ in Asia-Pacific

Key trends identified in Asia-Pacific

FTTH/B penetration in APAC-22- December 2021

FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - APAC-22

FTTH/B: top countries with most to do in APAC-22

APAC: top countries with most to do

India

Indonesia

Pakistan

2.3. Overview of FTTH/B in the Americas

Key trends identified in the Americas

FTTH/B penetration in the Americas - December 2021

FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - the Americas-13

FTTH/B: top countries with most to do in the Americas

The Americas: top countries with the most to do

United States

Mexico

Brazil

2.4. Overview of FTTH/B in Middle East and Africa

Key trends identified in MEA

Middle East and Africa: FTTH/B penetration rates - December 2021

FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - MEA-26

FTTH/B: Top countries with the most to do in MEA-26

MEA: top countries with the most to do

Algeria

Egypt

South Africa

2.5. Overview of FTTH/B worldwide

Global FTTH/B deployment: top countries with the most to do

