Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Size Will Attain USD 17.1 Billion by 2030 Growing at 8.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market By Raw Material Type (PAN, Pitch, And Rayon), By Product Type (Soft Felt And Rigid Felt), By Type (Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt), By Application (Furnace, Batteries, And Filters), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.1 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 17.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt? How big is the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Industry?

Report Overview:

Carbon felt & graphite felt are soft and flexible substances utilized in high-temperature insulation for various furnaces including vacuum and inert gas furnaces. Furthermore, insulators that are produced by using calcium felt and graphite felt find wide applications in thermal as well as electric insulation. In addition to this, insulators made up of carbon felt and graphite felt materials are utilized in thermal insulation products across a slew of end-use sectors.

Escalating demand for high-performing batteries will proliferate the size of the carbon felt and graphite felt market. In addition to this, the excellent performance provided by these products in extreme temperatures will boost the global carbon felt and graphite felt market trends.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/carbon-felt-graphite-felt-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 200+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology





Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market: Growth Dynamics

Components in electronic goods require heat insulation for enhancing their proficiency and this is likely to generate lucrative demand for carbon felt and graphite felt. Integration of carbon belts, as well as graphite belt with carbon nanotubes and bismuth, will improve the efficiency of these products, thereby augmenting the growth of the global market. With carbon felt and graphite felt easy to deploy, the market across the globe is predicted to gain momentum. Beneficial features such as high heat resistance and low density are projected to help the global market record accelerated growth in the forecasting years.

Nevertheless, the lack of availability of low-cost carbon felts for a spectrum of high-temperature and furnace applications can prove to be a detriment in the path of carbon felt and graphite felt industries across the globe. However, the rise in demand for eco-friendly products for consumer electronics goods such as batteries will open new horizons of growth as well as new growth potential for the industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/carbon-felt-graphite-felt-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players MERSEN GRAPHITE, Olmec Advanced Materials, Amsted Graphite Materials, SGL Group, Kureha Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Chemishine Carbon Company Limited, Sinotek Materials, CFCCARBON CO. LTD, Cetech Co., Ltd, and Liaoning Jingu Carbon Material Co., Ltd. Key Segment By Raw Material Type, Product Type, Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global calcium felt and graphite felt market is divided into raw material type, application, product type, type, and region.

The raw material type segment of the carbon felt and graphite felt market is subdivided into PAN, pitch, and rayon segments. Furthermore, the PAN segment, which dominated the segmental surge in 2022, is slated to retain its segmental dominance in the near future. The segmental expansion over 2023-2030 can be subject to reduced prices of PAN raw materials. Additionally, the favorable physical properties of PAN have made them popular in the manufacture of carbon felt and graphite felt.

On basis of application, the carbon felt and graphite felt industry across the globe is sectored into filters, furnace, and batteries segments. Moreover, the furnace segment, which contributed to the major share of the global industry in 2022, is anticipated to lead the segmental expansion in the upcoming years. The growth of the segment can be credited to the growing use of carbon felt & graphite felt in furnace thermal insulation, thereby making them popular in insulating furnaces leading to their increased efficiency.

Based on the product type, the global carbon felt and graphite felt market is divided into soft felt and rigid felt segments. The soft felt segment, which lead the global industry share in 2022, is slated to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timespan. The growth of the segment in the upcoming timeline can be owing to its unique structural flexibility, lightweight property, and heat insulation feature of the product.

In terms of type, the global carbon felt and graphite felt industry is segmented into carbon felt and graphite felt segments.

The global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material Type

PAN

Pitch

Rayon

By Product Type

Soft Felt

Rigid Felt

By Type

Carbon Felt

Graphite Felt

By Application

Furnace

Batteries

Filters

Browse the full “Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market By Raw Material Type (PAN, Pitch, And Rayon), By Product Type (Soft Felt And Rigid Felt), By Type (Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt), By Application (Furnace, Batteries, And Filters), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carbon-felt-graphite-felt-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt market include -

MERSEN GRAPHITE

Olmec Advanced Materials

Amsted Graphite Materials

SGL Group

Kureha Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

Chemishine Carbon Company Limited

Sinotek Materials

CFCCARBON CO. LTD

Cetech Co. Ltd

Liaoning Jingu Carbon Material Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global carbon felt and graphite felt market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 8.1% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global carbon felt and graphite felt market was evaluated at nearly $11.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $17.1 billion by 2030.

The carbon felt and graphite felt industry is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a rise in government funding for research & development activities by key product manufacturers.

Based on raw material type, the PAN segment is predicted to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the furnace segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the market growth over 2023-2030.

On basis of product type, the soft felt segment is predicted to make major contributions towards the global market share over 2023-2030

Region-wise, the North American carbon felt and graphite felt market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/carbon-felt-graphite-felt-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Industry?

What segments does the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Raw Material Type, Product Type, Type, By Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7151



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

the carbon felt and graphite felt market in North America is set to the fastest CAGR in the ensuing years over the analysis timeline. The expansion of the market in North America can be subject to the growing use of carbon felt and graphite felt in the manufacturing of crude oil in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to this, a rise in product usage in the oil & gas sector will proliferate the regional market expansion.

Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific carbon felt and graphite felt industry is projected to dominate the global market share over the forecasting timeframe subject to large-scale penetration of the product in batteries, filters, and furnaces in emerging economies such as China, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Infographics: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/global-carbon-felt-and-graphite-felt-market.png



Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2021, SGL Carbon SE, a German-based firm in carbon producing business, is expanding its soft felt product portfolio. The firm is likely to invest in expanding its carbon manufacturing facilities in Germany. This initiative will boost the expansion of carbon felt ad graphite felt production in Germany.

In the second half of 2019, Toray Industries, Inc., a key leader in manufacturing low-cost industrial-grade carbon fibers, declared that it will extend its carbon felt product line for improving power storage applications. The move will boost the expansion of the carbon felt and graphite felt business across the globe.

In the third quarter of 2022, SGL Carbon SE announced that it will expand its graphite-producing capacity in China, Germany, and the U.S. for using it in semiconductors. The move will promote the demand for carbon felt and graphite felt in Asia, North America, and Europe.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/carbon-felt-graphite-felt-market



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is carbon felt and graphite felt?

Which key factors will influence global carbon felt and graphite felt market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global carbon felt and graphite felt market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global carbon felt and graphite felt market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the carbon felt and graphite felt industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global carbon felt and graphite felt market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Gypsum Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gypsum-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/home-wi-fi-router-extender-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Label Printing Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/label-printing-machines-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Magnesium Sulphate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/magnesium-sulphate-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Bioimpedance Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioimpedance-devices-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microneedle-drug-delivery-systems-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Passenger Boarding Bridge Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/passenger-boarding-bridge-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Point-Of-Care Cholesterol Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/point-of-care-cholesterol-monitoring-device-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Public Transport Smart Card Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/public-transport-smart-card-market



Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: Smart Demand Response Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-demand-response-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?