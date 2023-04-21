Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028 Due to Widespread Adoption Across Industries

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Owing to unique properties, the global polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market is projected to reach 2.8M MTs, valued at $8.3 billion by 2028.

PMMA offers unique properties such as outstanding light transmission, inherently stable to UV-light, and excellent scratch and impact resistance. These properties make PMMA the ideal material for several applications in sectors like transportation, architecture, electronics and medical. Building & construction, automotive and electrical & electronics are the three largest markets for PMMA with a combined share of around 77% in 2022.

The report explores the end-use applications market for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) comprising Appliances, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Lighting, Sings & Displays and Others including medical, optical, consumer goods and packaging.

This report analyzes and projects the PMMA market for global and the regional markets including the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons as well as value market in US$. These regional markets further analyzed for 18 independent countries across North America - The United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe - France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand; and South America - Argentina and Brazil.

This 237-page global market research report on PMMA comprises 200 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each chart), supported with a meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation, of the market. The statistical tables represent the data for the global market by geographic region and end-use application. This report profiles 14 key global players and also provides the listing of the companies engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA). The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 31 companies.

Research Findings & Coverage

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) global market is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications

The study exclusively analyzes the production capacities for PMMA by major players and key regions for the recent and immediate future

COVID-19 impact analysis has been covered for each major application area

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 14

The industry guide includes the contact details for 31 companies

Product Outline

The market for end-use applications of PMMA studied in this report comprise the following:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Lighting

Signs & Displays

Appliances

Others

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World (Middle East and Africa)

Key Topics Covered:





PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Companies Mentioned

3A Composites Holding AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chimei Corporation

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plaskolite, Inc.

Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co.

Rohm GmbH

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Trinseo LLC

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmkmzg

