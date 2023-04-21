Global Lignosulfonates Market Report 2023: Growing Usage in Road Dust Control Due to Binding and Stabilizing Characteristics Fuels Sector

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lignosulfonates Market by Product (Sodium Lignosulfonate, Calcium Lignosulfonate, Magnesium Lignosulfonate), Application (Oil Well Additives, Concrete Additives, Animal Feed Binders, Dust Control), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lignosulfonates market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027. The global market for lignosulfonates has a competitive advantage over other substitutes, mainly due to their better water retarding capacity and higher sustainability.
By product, the sodium lignosulfonate segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of lignosulfonates market from 2022 to 2027.
Based on product, sodium lignosulfonate is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Sodium lignosulfonate is used majorly as a cement water-reducing agent. It also finds application in oil drilling and animal feed. Thus, diverse applications are expected to drive sodium lignosulfonate demand.
By application, the oil well additives segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.
Based on application, the oil well additives is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Lignosulfonate has a unique structure and properties and serves different roles in the oil-well drilling industry. Lignosulfonate is used in oil-well drilling fluids as thinning agents, thickening agents, clay stabilizers, fluid loss control agents, and other applications.
The lignosulfonates market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the lignosulfonates market from 2022 to 2027. Asia pacific is one of the key markets for lignosulfonates. The region has high demand for lignosulfonates due to rising demand from various applications such as oil well additives, concrete additives and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Usage in Road Dust Control Due to Binding and Stabilizing Characteristics
- Increasing Oil Extraction Activities
- Growing Demand for Stabilized Animal Feed
- Requirement of High-Binding Capacity in Concrete
Restraints
- High Water Solubility of Products
- Inorganic Electrolyte Content
Opportunities
- Potential Applications in Water Treatment
- Challenges
- Separation and Product Purification of Lignosulfonates
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|218
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Lignosulfonates Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sodium Lignosulfonate
7.2.1 Diverse Applications to Drive Demand
7.3 Calcium Lignosulfonate
7.3.1 Usage as Fertilizer Dispersants to Support Segment Growth
7.4 Magnesium Lignosulfonate
7.4.1 Use as Adhesives, Strengthening Agents, and Water Shutoff Agents to Drive Demand
7.5 Others
8 Lignosulfonates Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oil Well Additives
8.2.1 Multiple Roles in Oil Well Drilling Industry to Increase Demand
8.3 Concrete Additives
8.3.1 Extensive Use in Admixtures in Construction Sector to Drive Market
8.4 Animal Feed Binders
8.4.1 Demand for Lignosulfonate Agglomerate-Rich Mineral Components in Animal Feed to Support Market Growth
8.5 Dust Control
8.5.1 Long-Lasting Dust Control Surface to Drive Usage
8.6 Others
9 Lignosulfonates Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abelin Polymers
- Borregaard
- Burgo Group
- Cardinal Chemicals Pvt Ltd.
- Domsjo Fabriker
- Green Agrochem
- Harbin Fecino Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Henan Yulin Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Ingevity
- Innova Priority Solutions
- Jinan Yuansheng Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Karjala Pulp
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Pacific Dust Control, Inc.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Sappi Limited
- Shandong Sino-Chance New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Dallas Group of America
- Tianjin Yeats Additive Co. Ltd.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
- Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Xinyi Feihuang Chemical Co. Ltd.
