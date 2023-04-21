Global Lignosulfonates Market Report 2023: Growing Usage in Road Dust Control Due to Binding and Stabilizing Characteristics Fuels Sector

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lignosulfonates Market by Product (Sodium Lignosulfonate, Calcium Lignosulfonate, Magnesium Lignosulfonate), Application (Oil Well Additives, Concrete Additives, Animal Feed Binders, Dust Control), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lignosulfonates market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027. The global market for lignosulfonates has a competitive advantage over other substitutes, mainly due to their better water retarding capacity and higher sustainability.

By product, the sodium lignosulfonate segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of lignosulfonates market from 2022 to 2027.

Based on product, sodium lignosulfonate is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Sodium lignosulfonate is used majorly as a cement water-reducing agent. It also finds application in oil drilling and animal feed. Thus, diverse applications are expected to drive sodium lignosulfonate demand.

By application, the oil well additives segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of lignosulfonates market during 2022 to 2027.

Based on application, the oil well additives is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Lignosulfonate has a unique structure and properties and serves different roles in the oil-well drilling industry. Lignosulfonate is used in oil-well drilling fluids as thinning agents, thickening agents, clay stabilizers, fluid loss control agents, and other applications.

The lignosulfonates market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the lignosulfonates market from 2022 to 2027. Asia pacific is one of the key markets for lignosulfonates. The region has high demand for lignosulfonates due to rising demand from various applications such as oil well additives, concrete additives and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Usage in Road Dust Control Due to Binding and Stabilizing Characteristics

Increasing Oil Extraction Activities

Growing Demand for Stabilized Animal Feed

Requirement of High-Binding Capacity in Concrete

Restraints

High Water Solubility of Products

Inorganic Electrolyte Content

Opportunities

Potential Applications in Water Treatment

Challenges

Separation and Product Purification of Lignosulfonates

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Lignosulfonates Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sodium Lignosulfonate

7.2.1 Diverse Applications to Drive Demand

7.3 Calcium Lignosulfonate

7.3.1 Usage as Fertilizer Dispersants to Support Segment Growth

7.4 Magnesium Lignosulfonate

7.4.1 Use as Adhesives, Strengthening Agents, and Water Shutoff Agents to Drive Demand

7.5 Others

8 Lignosulfonates Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil Well Additives

8.2.1 Multiple Roles in Oil Well Drilling Industry to Increase Demand

8.3 Concrete Additives

8.3.1 Extensive Use in Admixtures in Construction Sector to Drive Market

8.4 Animal Feed Binders

8.4.1 Demand for Lignosulfonate Agglomerate-Rich Mineral Components in Animal Feed to Support Market Growth

8.5 Dust Control

8.5.1 Long-Lasting Dust Control Surface to Drive Usage

8.6 Others

9 Lignosulfonates Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abelin Polymers

Borregaard

Burgo Group

Cardinal Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Domsjo Fabriker

Green Agrochem

Harbin Fecino Chemical Co. Ltd.

Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Henan Yulin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ingevity

Innova Priority Solutions

Jinan Yuansheng Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Karjala Pulp

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Pacific Dust Control, Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi Limited

Shandong Sino-Chance New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Dallas Group of America

Tianjin Yeats Additive Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical Co. Ltd.





