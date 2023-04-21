RF Test Equipment Markets: Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF Test Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RF test equipment market is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

An increasing number of smartphone subscriptions, surging adoption of wireless systems in residential and commercial buildings, and growing use of 5G-compatible devices are some of the major factors driving the RF test equipment market growth.

However, the extended longevity of communication systems and complexities related to antenna arrays are some of the major factors expected to impact the market growth adversely

Benchtop RF test equipment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Benchtop RF test equipment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. A similar trend is likely to be observed from 2022 to 2027. With the growing need for high-precision equipment during the product development phase, engineers prefer benchtop equipment because of their high-precision capabilities.

Moreover, the bigger benchtop RF test equipment allows manufacturers to integrate them with more components, increasing the reading speed performance and providing wide measurement ranges and large graphical screen displays.

North America to account for the second-largest share in the RF test equipment market during the forecast period

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2021; a similar trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The prominent presence of established providers of network infrastructure solutions, such as AT&T (US) and Verizon (US), who are extensively focused on testing 5G infrastructure and the increased adoption of IoT-based devices in various applications, such as smart manufacturing and in-vehicle infotainment solutions, accelerate the market growth in North America.

Moreover, the region, being a global hub for chip makers, is expected to provide new opportunities to RF test equipment providers.

Competitive landscape

The key players in the RF test equipment market include Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Anritsu Group (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (US), AnaPico (Switzerland), B&K Precision Corporation (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Boonton Electronics (US), Tabor Electronics Ltd. (Israel).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Use of Wireless Devices in Proximity Marketing to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Oscilloscopes to Hold Largest Market Share in 2027

RF Test Equipment with Frequency Range of More Than 6 Ghz to Capture Largest Market Share in 2027

Benchtop RF Test Equipment to Lead RF Test Equipment Market Throughout Forecast Period

Consumer Electronics to Dominate RF Test Equipment Market from 2022 to 2027

Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Share of RF Test Equipment Market in 2027

Germany and Oscilloscopes Accounted for Largest Share of European RF Test Equipment Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Adoption of Wireless Systems in Commercial and Residential Buildings

Rising Number of Smartphone Subscriptions

Increasing Use of 5G-Compatible Devices

Growing Number of Iot-Connected Devices

Restraints

Extended Longevity of Communication Systems

Inclination of Customers to Take RF Test Equipment on Rent

Opportunities

Surging Adoption of RF Testing Instruments in Automotive Applications

Rising Use of Wireless Devices in Proximity Marketing

Increasing Number of Space Programs Globally and Advancements in Aerospace Industry

Challenges

High Capital Requirement to Remain Competitive

Complexities Related to Antenna Arrays

Technology Trends

Emergence of 5G Network

Commercialization of IoT Technology

Advancements in Warfare Technology

Improvements in Automotive Technology

Case Study Analysis

R&S Scope Rider Rth Handheld Oscilloscope Helped Politecnico Di Torino Design Vehicles with Record-Low Fuel Consumption

Rohde & Schwarz Helped Mixcomm Overcome Quick Beam Switching Issue by Monitoring Synchronization Time Between Signal Generator and Analyzer Using RF Test Equipment

Panasonic Corporation Deployed Rf-Tested Camera Systems to Ensure Security of Inhabitants and Visitors in Slovakia

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weaknesses and Competitive Threats)

Key Players

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Anritsu Group

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix, Inc. (Fortive Corporation)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

Anapico

B&K Precision Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Boonton Electronics

Tabor Electronics Ltd.

Other Players

Teradyne, Inc.

Signalcore, Inc.

Ds Instruments

Rf-Lambda

Stanford Research Systems

Aim & Thurlby Thandar Instruments (Aim-Tti)

Vaunix Technology Corporation

Rigol Technologies Co. Ltd.

Aaronia Ag

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Exfo Inc.

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation

Era Instruments

Saluki Technology Inc.

