RF Test Equipment Markets: Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF Test Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The RF test equipment market is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
An increasing number of smartphone subscriptions, surging adoption of wireless systems in residential and commercial buildings, and growing use of 5G-compatible devices are some of the major factors driving the RF test equipment market growth.
However, the extended longevity of communication systems and complexities related to antenna arrays are some of the major factors expected to impact the market growth adversely
Benchtop RF test equipment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
Benchtop RF test equipment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. A similar trend is likely to be observed from 2022 to 2027. With the growing need for high-precision equipment during the product development phase, engineers prefer benchtop equipment because of their high-precision capabilities.
Moreover, the bigger benchtop RF test equipment allows manufacturers to integrate them with more components, increasing the reading speed performance and providing wide measurement ranges and large graphical screen displays.
North America to account for the second-largest share in the RF test equipment market during the forecast period
North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2021; a similar trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The prominent presence of established providers of network infrastructure solutions, such as AT&T (US) and Verizon (US), who are extensively focused on testing 5G infrastructure and the increased adoption of IoT-based devices in various applications, such as smart manufacturing and in-vehicle infotainment solutions, accelerate the market growth in North America.
Moreover, the region, being a global hub for chip makers, is expected to provide new opportunities to RF test equipment providers.
Competitive landscape
The key players in the RF test equipment market include Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Anritsu Group (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (US), AnaPico (Switzerland), B&K Precision Corporation (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Boonton Electronics (US), Tabor Electronics Ltd. (Israel).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|241
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$4.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Use of Wireless Devices in Proximity Marketing to Create Opportunities for Market Players
- Oscilloscopes to Hold Largest Market Share in 2027
- RF Test Equipment with Frequency Range of More Than 6 Ghz to Capture Largest Market Share in 2027
- Benchtop RF Test Equipment to Lead RF Test Equipment Market Throughout Forecast Period
- Consumer Electronics to Dominate RF Test Equipment Market from 2022 to 2027
- Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Share of RF Test Equipment Market in 2027
- Germany and Oscilloscopes Accounted for Largest Share of European RF Test Equipment Market in 2021
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surging Adoption of Wireless Systems in Commercial and Residential Buildings
- Rising Number of Smartphone Subscriptions
- Increasing Use of 5G-Compatible Devices
- Growing Number of Iot-Connected Devices
Restraints
- Extended Longevity of Communication Systems
- Inclination of Customers to Take RF Test Equipment on Rent
Opportunities
- Surging Adoption of RF Testing Instruments in Automotive Applications
- Rising Use of Wireless Devices in Proximity Marketing
- Increasing Number of Space Programs Globally and Advancements in Aerospace Industry
Challenges
- High Capital Requirement to Remain Competitive
- Complexities Related to Antenna Arrays
Technology Trends
- Emergence of 5G Network
- Commercialization of IoT Technology
- Advancements in Warfare Technology
- Improvements in Automotive Technology
Case Study Analysis
- R&S Scope Rider Rth Handheld Oscilloscope Helped Politecnico Di Torino Design Vehicles with Record-Low Fuel Consumption
- Rohde & Schwarz Helped Mixcomm Overcome Quick Beam Switching Issue by Monitoring Synchronization Time Between Signal Generator and Analyzer Using RF Test Equipment
- Panasonic Corporation Deployed Rf-Tested Camera Systems to Ensure Security of Inhabitants and Visitors in Slovakia
Company Profiles (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weaknesses and Competitive Threats)
Key Players
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- Anritsu Group
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Tektronix, Inc. (Fortive Corporation)
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation
- Anapico
- B&K Precision Corporation
- National Instruments Corporation
- Boonton Electronics
- Tabor Electronics Ltd.
Other Players
- Teradyne, Inc.
- Signalcore, Inc.
- Ds Instruments
- Rf-Lambda
- Stanford Research Systems
- Aim & Thurlby Thandar Instruments (Aim-Tti)
- Vaunix Technology Corporation
- Rigol Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Aaronia Ag
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
- Exfo Inc.
- Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation
- Era Instruments
- Saluki Technology Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ielso1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment