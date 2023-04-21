Potato Protein Markets: Isolates and Concentrates - Global Forecast to 2028 with Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), and Kerry Group (Ireland) Dominating

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potato Protein Market by Type (Isolates and Concentrates), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Application (Food & Beverages and Feed), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global the potato protein market is projected to reach USD 144 million by 2028 from USD 105 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028

Protein has acknowledged superiority due to awareness and demand for healthy food. Potato protein is extracted from potato juice and industrial potato waste, and the nutritional and functional values of potato protein have been found to be more significant than other vegetables and cereal proteins.

Hence, manufacturers are adopting potato protein to create protein-rich commodities in the food & beverage industry.

By type, Potato protein Isolate is widely used in food industry.

Potato protein isolates largely finds application in the food industry when compared to the feed industry. Processed potato protein isolates are therefore used commercially for adding to food products to boost their protein level. Potato protein isolates using mild separation techniques do not lead to a significant change in the nutritional value, metabolism or contaminants.

Potato protein isolates have high digestibility and blending abilities; hence, a new class of designed foods is developed using it. It has increased protein concentration & advantages in color, flavor and functional qualities, thus giving other varieties of potato protein a competitive edge.

By application, Bakery & Confectionery is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

Potato protein is used for the protein enrichment of bread products that are usually quite low in protein in bakery application. Further, bakery products with potato protein can be used as a replacement for wheat protein products as it is gluten-free; this provides this market with an opportunity as there is a growing demand for gluten-free bakery goods such as bread and cakes.

In confectionery and baking, potato protein is frequently used as an ingredient to enhance the consistency, flavor, and structure of baked goods. Protein from potatoes is high in amino acids but low in fat and carbs. Potato protein improves the texture of baked goods and has a high water-binding capacity which helps keep baked goods moist and prevent them from drying out. Potato protein is also a good choice for those with gluten intolerances or allergies due to its lack of gluten.

The production of gluten-free baked goods is possible by substituting potato protein for wheat flour. Continuous innovation and new products are formed in the market to meet the demand for this application. KMC ingredients (Denmark) offers Protafy 130 potato protein products which are ideal for protein fortification of products based on dough systems, such as bakery, pasta or extruded snacks and pellets.

By Region, Germany in Europe is driving the market in potato protein market due to increase in customer awareness and growing demand for plant-based products.

The demand for plant-based proteins is increasing globally, and Germany is no exception. It is driven by several factors, including health concerns, environmental awareness, and animal welfare issues. Potato protein being a high-quality protein source that is low in fat and is cholesterol-free, makes it popular ingredient in health and wellness.

Moreover, potato protein has a smaller environmental footprint compared to animal-based protein sources such as meat and dairy. Additionally, potato protein is a high-quality protein source that contains all essential amino acids, making it an attractive option for health-conscious consumers. In addition, potato protein is gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-free, which adds to its appeal. The German government has been supporting the growth of the potato protein industry through various regulations and initiatives.

In 2019, the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture included the promotion of plant-based protein sources in its National Action Plan for Sustainable Consumption. This kind of support is expected to help drive demand for potato protein in the country.

Competitive landscape

The global market for potato protein is dominated by large-scale players such as Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $105 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $144 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Demand for Fast Food and Plant-Based Food for Potato Protein Market

US Was Largest Market Globally in 2022

Germany and Feed Were Largest Potato Protein Market Segments in Europe in 2022

Potato Protein Concentrates Projected to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Conventional Potato Protein to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Feed Application to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Europe to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Vegan Population

Consumer Concerns Regarding Food Allergens in Products

Nutritional Benefits of Potato Protein

Increased Demand for Fast-Food Chains

Restraints

High Production Cost of Potato Protein

Potential Fear of Replacement of Potato Protein in Food and Feed Industries

Opportunities

Growth in Investments in New Production Facilities

Adoption of New Technologies in Potato Protein Industry

Challenges

Low Global Production and Distribution of Potato Protein

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Sourcing of Raw Materials

Production & Processing

Distribution, Marketing, and Sales

Technology Analysis

Spray Drying

Atomization

Dehydration

Powder Collection

Separation and Coagulation

Case Studies

Kmc Ingredients: Development of Potato Protein for Incorporation in Nutritious Snacks and Beverages

Kerry Group plc: Development of Potato Protein for Cheese-Flavored Snacks

Company Profiles

Key Companies

Avebe

Tereos

Kerry Group plc

Sudzucker Ag

Roquette Freres

Emsland Group

Kmc Ingredients

Pepees Group

Akv Langholt

Ppz Niechlow

the Scoular Company

Finnamyl

Kemin Industries

Bioriginal

Duynie

Other Players

Aminola B.V.

Gaoyuan

Healthmarque

Hjherb

Kings Dehydrated Foods Private Limited

Zetpezet

Sudstarke

Royal Ingredients Group

Meelunie

Equistro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzy6k8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment